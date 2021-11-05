NASA is growing chillies in space, here’s why

Tacos in space! No, it’s not a strange statement but the result of the extraordinary work recently completed on the International Space Station where astronauts managed to grow chillies in weightlessness.

Astronaut Megan McArthur told in a related tweet from photos that the experiment was successful, green and red chillies were tasted and even assembled into the first tacos that space has ever seen.

“The investigation involved microbial analysis to improve the understanding of plant-microbe interactions in space and the crew’s assessment of the flavor, texture and nutrition of the first peppers grown in space,” said the NASA in a statement.

Peppers are “harder to grow than many possible space crops because they take longer to sprout, grow and develop fruit,” he added and indeed it was a particularly delicate and challenging experiment.

Up until now, NASA has grown Chinese cabbage, three types of lettuce, Russian red cabbage, and zinnia flowers in orbit. If we want to be able to survive on other worlds in a self-sufficient way without always taking everything from home then these are huge steps forward.

