NASA is looking for a nuclear reactor to take to the moon, and the project is scary

NASA is looking for a nuclear reactor that it can transport to the moon in the near future and has given various companies around the world a set of requirements necessary to adapt to its project.

They were reported on Phys.org:

“The plans submitted for the fission surface energy system should include a uranium-fueled reactor core, a system to convert nuclear energy into usable energy, a thermal management system to keep the reactor cool, and a distribution system that provides no less than 40 kilowatts of continuous electricity for 10 years in the lunar environment. “

Monty RakusenGetty Images

Another rather complex feature to achieve for this object concerns its size: it must be small, just 6.6 tons, with about 6 meters long and 4 meters wide.

And then:

“Some other requirements include that it be able to turn on and off without human aid, that it be able to operate from the deck of a lunar lander, and that it can be removed from the lander and run on one mobile system and be transported to another. lunar site for the operation “.

At the moment no one is able to produce such a thing, but this text indicates the way in which prototypes will begin to be designed, for a future that will certainly also concern terrestrial reactors, which must be less and less expensive and dangerous for the man.

