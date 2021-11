On October 30, 1938, director, actor and playwright Orson Welles performed on the radio a drama inspired by the science fiction novel by Herbert George Wells, announcing the arrival of extraterrestrials over the United States. The story was presented as a special edition of the radio news. It was so realistic and convincing that, despite the pre and post-broadcast warnings, many listeners didn’t realize it was science fiction and panicked.

But if the fiction were to become reality, how would the announcement of the existence of aliens be given? And what could happen if after a while it turns out that you are wrong?

To give an answer, NASA researchers have published an article in Nature to draft guidelines on how to tell the world such an important discovery. James Green writes, chief scientist of NASA: «It is possible to really believe that our generation could be the one that will discover evidence of life beyond the Earth. This privilege, if it becomes a reality, places scientists, politicians, popularizers and many other people in front of a considerable responsibility ». That is: how can the discovery of extraterrestrial life be announced?

To do this, we must also take into account the expectations of the population regarding aliens, with the general belief that the discovery of extraterrestrial life can be 100% certain, right away. This will most likely not be the case.

It is practically certain that we will not see the invasion of little green men aboard interstellar ships. It is to be expected that the extraterrestrial life that we will discover, after several phases, will be mainly of a bacterial type. Green points out that this concept will have to be divulged as much as possible: it is unlikely that one day we will categorically announce: “We have discovered aliens!”.

Instead, a progressive effort will be needed, reflecting the very process of science. If you can understand this concept then you will understand that there may be some false starts or dead ends or that you can go back. This already requires the involvement of scientists, technologists and the media who must talk to each other to agree first on the objective evidence to affirm that we are facing alien life and, secondly, on the best way to communicate it. This, the study reads, should be done now, before life is detected, rather than scrambling when the time comes.

The working group proposes a scale called “Confidence of life detection” (CoLd) or “reliability of life detection”, which contains seven steps leading from the first exciting potential detection of life to definitive confirmation: “The lowest levels of this scale (1 and 2) focus on the initial identification of potential bio-signatures, for example chemical elements, physical structures or activities consistent with biological origin, ”explain Green and colleagues. Steps 3 and 4 focus on studying the environment around the biosignatures to see if it is actually habitable, if a biological explanation is the best and only one, or if there are other possible explanations.

“The higher levels of the scale involve confirming the initial result with independent evidence and the rejection of alternative hypotheses developed by the community specifically to answer the initial result.” Importantly, being familiar with this scale would mean that everyone involved, from scientists to the media to the public, will need to be aware that any single result could be deleted or revised at any time. This is the progress of science.

The last step would be the most difficult to accomplish, especially when considering the potential outcomes of the current missions. NASA’s Perseverance rover, for example, is currently cruising in the Jezero crater of Mars in search of signs of ancient life. The rover is equipped with all kinds of instruments that would allow it to detect life down to level 5, but an analysis of the samples returned to Earth would be required to reach level 6 – and reaching level 7 could lead to further investigation of others. places of Mars.

This scale, however, may not be the definitive one, indeed it could be replaced by other scales, the researchers say, but what is important is that a dialogue is opened on this topic. Only in this way, when the time comes to announce the discovery, will it be possible to be more effective in communicating the results of the work in all aspects: the strong ones and the weak ones.

European water stress

No, it’s not just Africa that has water problems. Now the problem is also affecting Europe and has already reached a level that is worrying for some areas.

This is supported by a new work by the European environment agency (Eea) entitled Water resources across Europe – confronting water stress: an updated assessment. «Water stress – reads the report – which is a situation in which there is not enough water of adequate quality to meet the needs of people and the environment – is already a reality in various parts of Europe. In fact, the phenomenon of drought and water scarcity are no longer exceptional events and about 20 per cent of the European territory and 30 per cent of Europeans are affected by water stress during an average year ».

If this situation is superimposed on what climate change can do, we can only expect an aggravation of the problem, as droughts are increasing in frequency and severity. The areas where the danger of deterioration is greatest are the southern and southwestern ones. Here, in fact, the flow of rivers during the summer period could be reduced by up to 40 percent, in a situation where the average temperature could also increase by two or three degrees centigrade compared to the pre-industrial period.

A situation that occurs above all where human activity is particularly pressing in the agricultural and tourist fields, which require large quantities of available water. It goes without saying that the report suggests using water as efficiently as possible, “to minimize the impact of water stress on people and the environment.”

The report suggests ways to achieve maximum efficiency ranging from better monitoring of the planet, its climate and water uses using satellite tracking technology, the use of drones, and the use of people for information. ad hoc on specific areas, what is called citizen science. But it also suggests the digitization of the water sector and the introduction of other technologies for lower water demand, to reduce losses in the supply system and to temporarily conserve water during periods of abundant water in surface tanks, reusing it when necessary. In Europe, water reuse accounts for a very low share of total water consumption and is mainly practiced in southern Europe, such as in Cyprus, Malta and Spain.

Nanoplastics in the Alps

A group of researchers has discovered the presence of nanoplastics (small pieces of plastic smaller than a millimeter) in the vicinity of the Sonnblick high-altitude observatory in the Alps. This is the first time that nanoplastics have been found in that area. The researchers were originally looking for some organic particles and accidentally found the nanoplastics, thus discovering a new method of analysis to detect their presence.

The research was published in Environmental pollution. The researchers were looking for organic particles by taking samples of snow and ice which were then evaporated. The residues were then heated to detect and analyze the vapors. “Our detection method is a bit like a mechanical nose. And unexpectedly, he smelled burnt plastic in the snow samples, ”explains lead researcher Dušan Materić.

The detector detected the smell of different types of plastics, mainly polypropylene (Pp) and polyethylene terephthalate (Pet). The plastic particles detected turned out to be smaller than 200 nm, about one hundredth the width of a human hair. This is significantly smaller than the plastic particles found in previous studies.

“With this detection method, we are the first group to quantify nanoplastics in the environment,” says Materić. “As the high Alps are a very remote and unspoiled area, we were quite shocked and surprised to find such a high concentration of nanoplastics. It is highly unlikely that these nanoplastics come from Alpine areas. So, we asked ourselves, where did they come from? We have completely overturned our research project to answer this question ».

The researchers found a striking correlation between high concentrations of nanoplastics and winds from the direction of major European cities, notably Frankfurt and the Ruhr industrial area in Germany, but also the Netherlands, Paris and even London. “Advanced models of atmospheric circulation have supported the idea that nanoplastics are actually airborne from those urban places,” Materić stressed. “This is potentially alarming, because it could mean that there are nanoplastic ‘hot spots’ in our cities in the very air we breathe. We are currently studying the problem in more detail ».

© All rights reserved