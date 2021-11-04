NASA is preparing to reveal the existence of aliens to the world: “We need to understand how to best communicate the existence of extraterrestrial life”

Round and round even NASA returns to talk about non-terrestrial life forms. Moreover, to host the reflection of the American physicist James Green, chief scientist of NASA, was one of the most important international scientific journals, that is Nature. In the abstract, Green puts it down a bit like Spiderman, but the substance is clear: “Our generation could realistically be the one who will discover evidence of life beyond Earth and from this potential privilege responsibilities arise “.

Green then broadens the spectrum of the analysis of life forms beyond the terrestrial ones a little like Stephen Hawking: “The magnitude of the question whether we are alone in the Universe, and the public interest it generates, opens the possibility for the results obtained imply more than observations support or what the observers intend ”. Green, among other things, orientates his reasoning on the one hand on the hypothetical surprise, on the other hand on how to avoid sensationalism as much as possible in communicating it: “Since the detection objectives of life become increasingly important in the space sciences, it is essential open a collective dialogue on how to convey information in a topic that is varied, complicated and has a high potential for sensationalism“.

In short, for the chief scientist of NASA it is necessary “establish best practices for communicating life sensing can serve to establish reasonable expectations on the early stages of an extremely demanding undertaking“. In fact, Green specifies that we must “attribute value to the incremental steps along the path (of discovery), and build public trust by clarifying that false starts and dead ends are an expected and potentially productive part of the scientific process”. Finally, the conclusions of the American physicist are oriented towards an attempt to give trustworthiness to those who have been studying phenomena for some time unexplained appearances (but not for this aliens ed) in the US skies recorded mainly by members of the army, navy and air force with stars and stripes. In fact, Green talks about the creation of a “Proof-of-concept”, or rather of a feasibility study which “implies not a prescription, but simply the beginning of an important dialogue”.