NASA makes history after crashing a ship into an asteroid in a planetary defense exercise

It was a cosmic shock that could be observed all over the world.

A NASA spacecraft intentionally crashed into an asteroid on Monday. in a historical trial of the human ability to protect Earth from a potentially catastrophic collision with a space rock.

The DART (acronym in English for Double Asteroid Redirection Testor Double Asteroid Redirection Test) carried out the first such maneuver in a small, harmless spacecraft known as Dimorphos, which is currently about 6.8 million miles from Earth.

In this image, taken from a NASA live feed on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Dart spacecraft heads directly for asteroid Dimorphos. NASA via AP

The mission, which cost $325 million, was designed to test whether “pushing” an asteroid can alter its trajectory. The event provided scientists with valuable real-world evidence of planetary defense technologies.

The vending-machine-sized DART slammed into Dimorphos Monday at 7:14 pm ET, flying into the space rock at about 14,000 mph.

It may take several weeks for NASA to confirm any change in the space rock’s trajectory, but the goal is to shorten the asteroid’s nearly 12-hour orbit by several minutes.





In a real-life planetary defense situation, even a small change in the trajectory of an asteroid (provided it is far enough away) could be enough to avoid a catastrophic impact.

Dimorphos is 525 feet across and orbits a much larger, 2,500-foot asteroid called Didymos. According to NASA, neither Dimorphos nor Didymos pose a threat to Earth.

The DART spacecraft launched into space in November 2021 and spent 10 months traveling to its target asteroid.

The artifact was not expected to survive the crash, but a small, Italian-made satellite was deployed as part of the mission, 20 to 50 miles away from Dimorphos, a few minutes after impact, to take pictures of the aftermath.

In the coming days and weeks, ground-based telescopes will be used to study Dimorphos and time its orbit.

NASA expected the DART crash to take up to 10 minutes off Dimorphos’ orbit around Didymos.

Over time, that relatively small change is expected to increase. If successful, it would demonstrate the effectiveness of carrying out such a maneuver when a potentially dangerous asteroid is millions of kilometers away.

NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office is tasked with searching for near-Earth objects that may pose a threat to the planet.

The agency said no known asteroids larger than 450 feet in diameter have a significant chance of colliding with Earth in the next 100 years, but scientists have warned that only a fraction of smaller near-Earth objects have been found. .