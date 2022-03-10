NASA offers you more than 800 free apps so you can become an expert in space programs – Teach me about Science

The 2021-22 NASA Software Catalog offers hundreds of new software programs that you can download for free to use in a wide variety of technical applications. In recent days, NASA has released 150 new applications through its “NASA Software” website, with which it would currently have 832 free programs to download.

“From operations here on Earth to missions to the Moon and Mars, software is an integral part of everything NASA does,” explained NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The development of software is linked to space exploration, and there is a clear example from the fastest robot that NASA has placed on Mars, Perseverance, which landed on the red planet on February 18, 2021, to the helicopter Ingenuity or the International Space Station.

This software catalog has a scientific purpose, making it highly useful for scientists, educators, and businesses, as well as for all types of users.

The “NASA software” web page is organized into the following categories that allow access to the various sections of the catalog:

· Business systems and project management;

· Processing and management of data servers;

· Materials and processes;

· System Test;

· Propulsion;

· Electronics and electrical energy;

· Operations;

· Structures and mechanisms;

· Environmental science;

· Design and integration tools;

· Crew and lift support;

· Autonomous systems;

· Management vehicle;

· Data and image processing; and

· Aeronautics.

Among the most downloaded programs from the previous catalog is TetrUSS (Computational Fluid Dynamics Software), which uses fluid analysis and aerodynamics. This software found in the “design and integration tools” section is widely used in aerospace, academia, and non-aerospace industries such as; automotive, biomedicine and civil engineering.

TetrUss is the most awarded software in NASA history. Since this program has allowed a large number of users to innovate in the design of airplanes, cars and ships, as well as measure architectural aerodynamics.

In turn, WorldWind also highlights an open source virtual globe API (Application Programming Interface). WorldWind allows the capture of a large volume of data from NASA satellites, through interactive visualizations of the globe where it allows users to zoom from the altitude of the satellite to any point on the planet.

This program supports the Coast Guard and organizations to monitor cities, track vehicle movement, analyze geospatial data, and understand weather patterns in freshwater resources.

Here are some facts you should know:

NASA software featured in the catalog is available for use free of charge. Some of the code licensed by NASA is for commercial purposes and is available only to other agencies or companies under contract with the government.

To obtain the benefits of this catalog, you must create an account or if you already have an existing one, you just have to log in. Then you must select the button, “Request software” below the item description in the catalog entry. Then complete the application form and finally complete all the required fields before submitting your application. The request is automatically sent to the Software Release Authority (SRA) and the Corresponding Center for processing.

Link the software catalog NASA 2022.