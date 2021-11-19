NASA Perseverance captured a video of NASA Ingenuity flying to Mars

As we wrote yesterday, NASA Ingenuity is preparing to perform the sixteenth flight on Mars going well beyond the rosiest expectations. A short distance from the drone is also the NASA Perseverance rover which is continuing its mission to explore the Red Planet.

The latter is also the link between the helicopter and the orbiters to communicate with the Earth and for this reason the two units cannot separate too much (about a kilometer or so). This allowed the rover to capture on video, once again, the flight of NASA Ingenuity as had not happened for some time now. It is a way to see “from outside” how the helicopter behaves and analyze, in addition to telemetry data, the various phases, from take-off to landing.

The flight of Ingenuity captured on video by NASA Perseverance

As written above, the sixteenth flight of the drone, but the NASA Perseverance rover he caught in video what was the thirteenth flight that took place in early September, even before the solar conjunction that partially blocked the Earth-Mars signals. It takes some time to download this information and allow it to be disseminated (considering the relatively low transmission speed).

As remembered by the engineers working on the project, the thirteenth flight from Ingenuity it was particularly complicated. According to flight log, this lasted 160.5 “traveling 210 meters at an altitude of 8 meters and a speed of 3.3 m / s. But the data itself is not a problem.

To orient itself the drone uses the images captured by the NavCam. This assumes the ground underneath Ingenuity both flat and with few rock formations. In that area of ​​Séítah, on the other hand, there are higher rocky ridges and a terrain that is not perfectly flat. This difference potentially complicates software analyzes disorienting the drone.

Video captured by Mastcam-Z cameras

The flight was captured by two cameras equipped with zoom (Mastcam-Z) by NASA Perseverance. The camera on the right was used for a closer view (using the optical zoom) as possible while the one on the left was used as a wide-angle camera to shoot a good part of the panorama.

The distance between the two units was about 300 meters and considering that Ingenuity is not that big it is a small company. Scientists have identified a plume of dust that rises upon takeoff with the drone then moving horizontally and returning to the starting point.

As written above, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a video from NASA Ingenuity taken from NASA Perseverance. Something similar had already happened during the first flight (in the second half of April) when the engineers had always used the Mastcam-Z to understand how the drone behaved in an environment “new one” like the Martian one.