NASA Perseverance: How to solve the problem of collecting samples on Mars

In the past few days we have been writing about NASA InSight issues during a sandstorm that’s raging on Mars (being resolved). Not only is the lander encountering problems but also NASA Perseverance, the US rover of the Mars 2020 mission is struggling with an incident that occurred while collecting a rock sample.

The space agency reported in recent days that during the operations of inserting the test tube into the carousel for the conclusion of the collection of the sample from the rock call Issole some fragments of crushed stone broke off inadvertently. This did not allow the procedure to be completed. This being the first time that an inconvenience of this type has occurred, the engineers had to analyze the situation. Here is the strategy they are implementing these days.

NASA Perseverance and sample collection, a new problem

Jennifer Trosper, Project Manager at JPL, explained in these hours what is the operational strategy to allow the Martian rover to continue the sample collection operations. First, some procedures were performed on Earth to simulate the problem and then find the right solution.

On January 12, however, a series of photographs were collected in the area of ​​land below NASA Perseverance. This made it possible to know which stones and rocks are already on the ground and which (hopefully) will fall after the operations. After this phase, the part of the sample present in the test tube 261 has been put back in its place on the ground. Given that Issole it is a particularly interesting rock for scientists, it is likely that another sample will be taken in the future. But first you need to solve the problem.

On 13 January the commands were sent by the DSN (Deep Space Network) while on 14 January the operational phases on Mars began (during sol 321). The need to remove the sampled rock fragment that was inside the test tube is due to the lack of precise information on the amount of material actually present.

Yesterday the engineers should have moved the sample holder carousel of NASA Perseverance. First with a reduced movement and then with a more prolonged one. The result should be visible in the next few days (around 18 January). Images of the carousel and the part of the ground under the rover. This will allow you to understand if the stones have moved or have fallen. Based on the result, the most suitable strategy will be found to continue.

