NASA Perseverance: New Challenges While Collecting the Seventh Rock Sample on Mars

While the media attention is turned to the Webb space telescope which today will fully open its primary mirror, several million kilometers away the NASA Perseverance is continuing its mission on Mars. As it moves across the surface the Martian rover it also has the task of sampling some rocks and storing them in test tubes that will be returned to Earth in the early 1930s.

The latest information was published in these hours and regards some operations in progress at the end of last year (on December 29). In particular, it is about the collection of the seventh rock sample which encountered some difficulties. This is not the first time this has happened. For those who have followed the Mars 2020 mission it will be remembered that even during the first collection from the rock called Roubion there was a problem, which was later solved. Here’s what we know.

NASA Perseverance and the collection of the seventh rock sample

According to the mission’s official blog, during sol 306 the Martian rover managed to extract a sample from the named rock Issole. However, the problem arose in the stages following the rock core drilling, when the sample had to be transferred to the test tube. Therefore, the hermetic closure of the test tube and its positioning in the carousel for storage are still missing.

The automated procedure, encountering an unexpected event, stopped and sent the event log to the mission control center for interpretation. According to currently available data, the procedure was stopped during the “Coring Bit Dropoff”. This step includes removing the sample from the drill bit located on the robotic arm of NASA Perseverance to insert it into the carousel with the tubes. The latter is located on the body of the rover.

The sensors registered an anomalous resistance during the ejection of the rock sample and this resulted in the blocking of operations. Once the engineers read about the problem, they wanted to visually inspect the robotic arm part. The photographs showed the presence of some debris inside the carousel which should have come from the area of ​​the drill. These prevented the robotic arm from approaching the carousel correctly. The idea now is to gently remove the debris to allow the final operations to run smoothly. The following engineers NASA Perseverance they stated of “wanting to take some time” to better understand and resolve the situation.

