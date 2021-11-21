NASA Perseverance: third sample collected on Mars and photographed a sunset

We recently wrote about how NASA Ingenuity is progressing in its mission by continuing to fly up Mars. In addition to the small drone, however, there is also the larger and more expensive one NASA Perseverance rover which is slowly returning towards the landing site and then continuing towards the delta of the river that once filled the Jezero crater.

The mission is continuing as planned without particular problems or reports. Also both drone and rover they survived the period of poor communications related to the solar conjunction unscathed. Now that activities have resumed as scheduled, the third sampling of a martian rock.

NASA Perseverance has collected the third sample on Mars

The collection of the third rock sample on Mars by NASA Perseverance it happened a few days ago (November 15th). The information currently released by the JPL is not much and the official account of the rover on Twitter he wrote “Another little piece of Mars to take with me. My latest sample comes from a rock rich in the greenish mineral olivine, and there are several ideas among my science team as to how it got there.”.

Scientists are therefore trying to characterize this mineral which may be of magmatic origin. Rock analyzes are currently being conducted with tools such as SuperCam, PIXL and WATSON, as has already happened in the past.

The good news is that compared to the first attempt, now the team’s rover has more experience in collecting samples. Recall that the first attempt, due to the type of rock chosen, was unsuccessful. Aware of this detail, JPL has optimized the procedures thus leading to the collection of two samples (three with the last one).

The aim again will be to preserve the sample “in the belly” from NASA Perseverance and then deposited it in a recognizable place where another rover will retrieve it for the Sample Return mission (in collaboration with ESA). The samples will then be returned to Earth around 2033.

The Martian sunset captured by the rover

But there are not only champions. The Martian rover he also captured a new image of a sunset on the Red Planet. This is not the first sunset of Mars that we see but it is the first captured with the Mastcam-Z camera of NASA Perseverance.

As reported by the NASA, the photograph was taken on November 9 (257th sol). Unlike other Martian sunsets, in this case the typical blue / blue color makes room for less vivid colors. The reason should be related to the presence of less dust in the atmosphere which changes the way in which the light diffuses (for the phenomenon called Rayleigh Scattering).