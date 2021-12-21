NASA recorded an absurd sound near Jupiter, here it is

Ganymede is a cool place. Maybe some astronomers will be offended by this somewhat light definition, but listen here: Jupiter’s satellite is the largest in our solar system, even larger than Mercury; 200 kilometers below its surface is a huge ocean of salt water, and it is so large that it has its own magnetic field. In short, we said: cool.

Our luck now is that NASA’s Juno probe has been on a mission around Jupiter since 2016 (launched in 2011) and is studying the gas giant and its moons. This year the vehicle got very close to Ganymede by recording its electromagnetic waves with its Waves instrument. If we move these waves over the audio range we get incredible sounds that make your skin crawl but also make you imagine the incredible journey the probe is making.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“This soundtrack is wild enough to make you feel like you’re traveling as the probe passes Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades,” says Southwest Research Institute physicist Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator.

“If you listen closely you can hear the abrupt change at higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entering a different region in Ganymede’s magnetosphere.”

This mission will last until 2025 and will continue to send us incredible and precious information like this, probing places that have recently become very interesting also for the presence of water and therefore for the possible presence of life forms.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io