NASA releases new satellite images of Lake Mead, shows dramatic water loss since 2000

(CNN) — New satellite images released by NASA reveal the drastic loss of water in Lake Mead due to the ongoing megadrought.

“The largest reservoir in the United States supplies water to millions of people in seven states, tribal lands and northern Mexico,” NASA wrote on the image.

“It also now provides a stark illustration of climate change and a long-term drought that may be the worst in the western US in 12 centuries.”

When you compare these two natural-color images—one was taken on July 6, 2000 and the other on July 3, 2022—you can see the full lake, and in the more recent images you can see the lake shore mineralized that used to be underwater.

According to data from the US Bureau of Reclamation, the elevation of the lake at Hoover Dam was approximately 365 meters in July 2000. In the image from July 3, 2022, the elevation of the lake had dropped 48 meters , at an elevation of 317 meters.

These light-colored fringes, the phenomenon often referred to as the “bathtub ring,” are most noticeable in these enlarged images.

Lake Mead, located in Nevada and Arizona, is forecast to be one of the sources of more extreme water outages in the Southwest beginning next year.

