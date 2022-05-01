NASA: Reveal audio of the mysterious noise recorded by Perseverance on Mars that captured “thumps, pings and rattles”

NASA has released a 16-minute audio recording of a mysterious “high-pitched scratching noise” captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars.

The rover’s Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) microphone also captured “thumps, pings and rattles” made by Perseverance’s six metal wheels and suspension in its first test drive two weeks ago, though the Jet Propulsion Laboratory NASA published them on Wednesday.

“If I heard these sounds driving my car, I would stop and ask for a tow truck,” said Dave Gruel, a senior NASA engineer on the rover team. “But if you take a minute to consider what you’re listening to and where it was recorded, it makes a lot of sense.”

Perseverance, the largest and most advanced rover sent to Mars, touched down near an ancient river delta on February 18 to search for signs of past life. The most promising rocks will be sampled for an eventual return to Earth.

The rover carries two microphones. One has already captured the sounds of wind and lasers hitting rocks, the other was meant to record the descent and landing. This second microphone did not pick up any sound of the rover’s arrival on Mars, but it managed to record the first test drive on March 4.

“A lot of people, when they look at the images, they don’t appreciate that the wheels are metal,” said Vandi Verma, a senior engineer and rover driver at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “When you drive these wheels over rocks, it’s actually very noisy.”

The driving audio of the unexpected scratching noise is still a mystery to NASA, and engineers are currently trying to figure it out.

“The Perseverance engineering team continues to evaluate the source of the scraping noise, which may be electromagnetic interference from one of the rover’s electronic boxes or interactions between the rover’s mobility system and the Martian surface,” NASA said in a statement. .

The rover is also searching for a suitable airfield for its helicopter to attempt its first flight.

Before starting to drill into the rocks for samples, the Perseverance will drop off the accompanying experimental helicopter, called the Ingenuity. If her flight is successful, she will be the first powered controlled flight on another planet.

Ingenuity will have up to 30 Martian days (31 Earth days) to complete up to five test flights on the Red Planet.

