NASA says goodbye to the Space Station

Thinking about it it seems incredible but the International Space Station that orbits the Earth and on which many scientists and astronauts do research, has existed for twenty-one years.

It is not trivial to resist for so long such an inhospitable and extreme environment, that is, space. Also for this reason, NASA recently published a report outlining the future of the base.

“Anticipating its retirement, NASA has pledged to replace the ISS with one or more commercially owned and operated space destinations,” the report said.

SCIEPROGetty Images

“The Station was designed with a life expectancy of 15 years with a safety factor of two, which means it could last 30 years after the launch of its first segments in 1998” and adding that “NASA is optimistic about the fact that the life of the Station can be extended to 2030 “.

The ISS costs about $ 3 billion a year, about one-third of NASA’s annual budget for human space flights. Commercial companies could provide brand new facilities at a better price. Additionally, the emergence of a new market for commercial low-orbit destinations led NASA to completely renovate the station for that time. Despite this, the report specifies that the deactivation of the ISS and its deorbitation will not be easy at all and international cooperation will be needed.

