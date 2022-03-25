NASA simulates the impact of an asteroid with the planet Earth

NASA, FEMA, the United States Space Command, and other federal, state, and local agencies came together to assess available capacity before the possible asteroid impact with the planet Earth.

“While no asteroid impact threats to our planet are anticipated in the foreseeable future, this exercise, sponsored by the NASA and FEMA and hosted by the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Marylandfocused on the kind of coordination required between the federal and state government to respond to such a threat should it ever be discovered,” he posted. The NASA through a statement.

As part of the exercise, the researchers analyzed a simulated asteroid they named 2022 TTX with a collision course with Earth within 6 months of its discovery.

The group of experts highlighted the importance of preventing how to act before the unique natural disaster that mankind is capable of accurately predicting. In addition, it would help those involved to resolve possible mishaps before action is necessary when responding to a real threat.

