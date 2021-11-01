NASA SLS could fly until 2050 if the cost is reduced considerably

In the coming months we will see the first launch of NASA SLS for the mission Artemis I. It will be an unmanned mission that will allow you to directly test all the technologies that have been developed or updated to bring the human being back to the moon. According to the US agency, the first flight is scheduled to start in February 2022.

The large pitcher will also be used for Artemis II and Artemis III while the “competition” it becomes more and more fierce (one above all SpaceX with Starship). What will happen next? Hard to say. There are many variables at play, but if so Space Launch System will be able to contain costs may be able to fly until 2050. This is the hope of NASA.

NASA SLS and the plan to fly it until 2050

As we know, one of the characteristics of SpaceX is to be able to contain costs to the benefit of the space agency (and taxpayers). But having just one service provider is hardly conceivable as a long-term strategy and is one of the reasons why NASA is, for example, pushing to fly the Boeing capsule.

The agency has published in recent days a request to the US aerospace industry to try to contain costs of the project NASA SLS (and related systems, such as ground services). As stated in the attached document, this is a plan to extend the operational life up to 30 years (or more). However, this must also be subject to economic sustainability. The purpose is to have a heavy pitcher for missions in lunar orbit and beyond for both government and non-government missions.

The agency also proposed to schedule a manned launch annually for the next decade. Also it might “sell” the launches of NASA SLS to other entities or agencies. To be able to contain costs, the agency would get rid of the ownership of the rocket and of the ground systems by delegating to private individuals as long as they arrive at a cost cutting by 50%. The document reads “NASA will retain the intellectual property rights of the system for government purposes; the industry will actually manufacture, operate and own the system.”. Ground facilities currently owned by the government / NASA will remain so but private companies will be able to operate within them and will “carve out” ad hoc spaces.

It is currently unclear how expensive it is to launch NASA SLS. Estimates speak of “over two billion dollars” but precise data has not been provided for some time (30 billion dollars have been spent on the updating of the KSC systems and the development of the rocket itself). The new operational strategy could take hold starting from 2023 and become effective with the Artemis V mission.