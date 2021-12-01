NASA, spacewalk postponed due to debris risk – Space & Astronomy

Due to an unspecified risk of debris in orbit, NASA has decided to postpone the spacewalk scheduled for November 30, aimed at replacing a defective antenna outside the International Space Station (ISS). This was announced by the American space agency on its Twitter profile.

“NASA has received a debris notification for the space station. Due to the lack of opportunities to properly assess the risk it could pose to astronauts, the teams have decided to delay the November 30th spacewalk until more information is available, ”the tweet reads.

The decision came within hours of the start of the extravehicular activity that astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to start at 13:10 (Italian time) to replace a malfunctioning communications antenna with an existing spare. on the truss of the Space Station. It is unclear whether the debris is related to the anti-satellite missile test carried out two weeks ago by Russia.