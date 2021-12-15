Nasa, the Parker Solar Probe has touched the Sun

“For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the sun. NASA’s Solar Parker probe flew through the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields.” The American space agency announces it. The news was given at a press conference at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans. The findings are published in Physical Review Letters and are being published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Three years after its launch from Cape Canaveral, the probe finally reached its destination, skimming the solar atmosphere on April 28th. Just as the moon landing made it possible to understand how our satellite formed, so touching the solar atmosphere will help uncover crucial information about our star and its influence on the Solar System.

“By flying so close to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe now perceives conditions in the solar corona as we have never been able to before,” said Nour Raouafi, project scientist of the spacecraft at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. “Evidence of having arrived in the solar corona is seen in the magnetic field data, in the solar wind data and visually in the images. We can actually see the spacecraft flying through the structures of the corona, observable during the total solar eclipse. “.

“It’s a great time for solar science,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s directorate for science missions. “This milestone will not only give us a deeper insight into the evolution of the Sun and its impact on the Solar System, but everything we learn about our star will teach us a lot about the rest of the universe as well.”

In March 2022 the probe at one third of the Sun-Earth distance

Solar Orbiter has already produced so much science as it flies towards the fateful rendezvous with the Sun. In the midst of its long and complex journey that is bringing it closer and closer to our largest star, the European probe has indeed taken the time to activate its instruments, verifying their correct functioning and collecting the first measurements of both the interplanetary environment and the Sun and its turbulent atmosphere. ASI and INAF report that the data collected between June 15, 2020 and November 27, 2021 by the ten different instruments aboard the spacecraft “are already so accurate and interesting” as to allow scientists to obtain first-rate results. documented in 56 articles collected in a special issue on the Astronomy & Astrophysics magazine website. Many of the articles are signed by researchers from the National Institute of Astrophysics, the Italian Space Agency, Cnr, and various Italian universities.

The strong Italian participation in these articles, explain the Italian Space Agency and the National Institute of Astrophysics, “is the result of our country’s important scientific and technological contribution to the mission”. The Metis coronograph made by the Italian Space Agency in collaboration with the National Institute of Astrophysics and with the CNR, several Italian universities and research institutes around the world, the Dpu (Data Processing Unit) of the Swa-Solar Wind Analyzer instrument and the software of the X-ray telescope Stix-Spectrometer / Telescope for Imaging X-rays.

“With Metis, a new channel has opened to explore the physics of the solar corona, exploiting images in the ultraviolet, a field in which the Italian instrument Uvcs aboard SoHo led the way in the 90s and 2000s” underlines Vincenzo Andretta, Inaf researcher responsible for the scientific operations of Metis and involved in the articles of the Astronomy & Astrophysics special. Andretta reports that “the number of new results obtained by the Solar Orbiter instruments is impressive even before the official start of the nominal mission, which began with the fly-by with Earth last November 27”. “In the coming months Solar Orbiter will get even closer to the Sun: the next perihelion, in March 2022, will be just under a third of the Sun-Earth distance. If already in the ‘running-in’ phase, the results have arrived so numerous and significant, even more spectacular results are to be expected when all the Solar Orbiter instruments will work at full capacity and in a coordinated manner “the scientist says. Among the articles in the special, three feature the results obtained by the coronographer Metis.

INAF and ASI note that two of these works exploit the ability of this instrument to observe in the ultraviolet, a novelty compared to the standard measures of existing coronographs. Metis, in fact, is able to select the radiation emitted by those hydrogen atoms still present in the corona – the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere – which, despite the very high temperatures, of the order of millions of degrees, produce an intense radiation at those wavelengths. The article on the “first light” of the instrument, or on its very first images, “provides a first glimpse of what the new observations proposed by Metis will be able to achieve” underlines Marco Romoli, of the University of Florence, Principal Investigator of Metis. “In fact, by simultaneously measuring the light produced by electrons and hydrogen, the two main components of the solar corona, we can directly estimate the speed of expansion of the solar wind in the regions where it is accelerated,” he adds.

Another article describes the first coronal mass ejection observed by Metis (Coronal Mass Ejection, or Cme, in the jargon of solar physicists), showing for the first time the two-dimensional map of neutral hydrogen and its evolution over time. This ultraviolet radiation map was obtained simultaneously with the more classic maps in visible light produced by free electrons present in the solar corona. Then comparing the Metis observations with data obtained from different angles with other instruments both near the Earth – such as the SoHo solar observatory – and, literally, on the other side of the Sun with the Stereo-A probe, it was possible to determine also the area on the solar surface from where the event started. Never before have there been so many solar observers in orbit around the Sun that, by making measurements from different points of view, can work in perfect synergy.

Finally, while Metis as a telescope has shown that it can open a new window in the study of the corona and the solar wind, unexpectedly it has also turned out to be an effective detector of energetic particles. In another article in the special issue of Astronomy & Astrophysics, the researchers demonstrated how the analysis of the traces of cosmic rays in the images of the instrument can be used to monitor over time the trend of this flow of particles which has important implications, for example , on the magnetosphere of the Earth in the context of space meteorology, also known as Space Weather. “The important results already obtained by Metis and the other instruments on board Solar Orbiter demonstrate the great potential of the mission and represent the result of years of work by the scientific and industrial team” comments Marco Stangalini, Asi Project Scientist for Metis. “During the nominal phase Solar Orbiter will acquire images of the solar atmosphere from a distance never reached before and, by gradually tilting its orbit, it will finally be able to acquire images of the poles of our star for the first time” adds finally the scientist.