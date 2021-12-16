Nasa, the Parker Solar Probe has touched the Sun: it is the first time in history – Video

A little more than three years since launch from Cape Canaveral, the Parker Solar Probe touched the sun, touching thesolar atmosphere. The announcement came from the American space agency, during a press conference at the meeting of the American Geophysical Union, in New Orleans: “For the first time in history, a spacecraft has touched the sun – they explained – The probe it flew through the outermost part of the Sun’s atmosphere, the corona, and sampled particles and magnetic fields ”. According to the data, an unprecedented result occurred on April 28, 2021, when the probe, which traveled about 13 million kilometers from the surface, crossed the “border”. Since then the probe, named after the physicist Eugene Parker, who first theorized the existence of the solar wind, has crossed the border several times

“Flying so close to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe now it perceives the conditions of the solar corona as we have never been able to before, ”he stressed Nour Raouafi, project scientist of the probe at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. “Evidence that the probe actually made contact with the solar corona can be seen in the magnetic field data, the solar wind data and visually in the images. We can actually see the spacecraft flying through the corona structures, observable during the total solar eclipse, ”he added.

The one just passed by the Parker probe is a invisible border but which represents a ‘milestone’ for the study of the Sun. It is also the closest passage of a probe to our star. The probe crossed the so-called boundary of the solar atmosphere, also called surface by Alfven, which separates two ‘worlds’: inside the particles ‘trapped’ by gravitational and magnetic fields, outside those that manage to escape the attraction of the Sun and disperse in space like a solar wind. The data also confirms that the solar atmosphere is not a smooth ball but rather ‘shriveled’. Precisely the analysis of these peaks and valleys that ripple the surface will help to understand how the events that occur deeper affect the atmosphere and the solar wind, the ‘engine’ of solar storms which periodically also affect the Land.

“This is a great time for solar science,” he commented Thomas Zurbuchen, associate director of the directorate of NASA for scientific missions. “This milestone will not only provide us with a deeper insight into theevolution of Sun and its impact on the solar system, but everything we learn about our star will also teach us a lot about the stars of the rest of the universe ”. Like themoon landing has allowed us to understand how our satellite was formed, so touching the solar atmosphere will help uncover crucial information about our star and its influence on the Solar System. Parker will continue to orbit around the Sun following a sort of spiral that will bring the probe closer each time, a total of 24 full laps which will lead, if it is able to withstand ever higher temperatures, to penetrate down to less than 6 million kilometers from the Sun’s surface.