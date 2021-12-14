Nasa, the Parker Solar Probe has touched the Sun

The news was given at a press conference at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans.

The one just crossed by the Parker probe is an invisible boundary, but one that represents one milestone for the study of the Sun, and the closest passage of a probe to our star. The so-called boundary of the solar atmosphere, also known as Alfven’s surface, has been crossed and separates two “worlds”: inside the particles “trapped” by gravitational and magnetic fields, outside those that manage to escape from the attraction of the Sun and dispersing into space as a solar wind.

The data indicate that the first crossing of this still poorly understood border would have been made on April 28, 2021, when the probe traveled about 13 million kilometers from the surface (18.8 solar rays). Since then, the probe named after physicist Eugene Parker, who first theorized the existence of the solar wind, has crossed the border several times, a confirmation that the solar atmosphere it’s not a smooth ball but rather “shriveled”.

Just the analysis of these peaks and valleys that ripple the surface will help to understand how the events that occur deeper affect the atmosphere and the solar wind, the “engine” of solar storms which periodically also hit the Earth. “This is a great time for solar science,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s directorate for science missions.

“This milestone – he added – will not only provide us with one deeper insight into the evolution of the Sun and its impact on the solar system, but everything we learn about our star will also teach us a lot about the stars of the rest of the universe. “How the moon landing made it possible to understand how our satellite was formed, so touch the atmosphere Solar System will help uncover crucial information about our star and its influence on the Solar System.

“By flying so close to the Sun, the Parker Solar Probe now perceives conditions in the solar corona as we have never been able to before,” points out Nour Raouafi, project scientist of the spacecraft at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. “We see evidence of being in the corona in the magnetic field data, the solar wind data, and visually in the images. We can actually see the spacecraft flying through the corona structures that can be observed during the total solar eclipse.” .

Parker will continue to orbit the sun following a sort of spiral which will bring the probe closer each time, a total of 24 complete revolutions that will lead, if it can withstand the increasingly higher temperatures, to penetrate up to less than 6 million kilometers from the Sun’s surface.