NASA, the Webb Telescope has completed its deployment – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 09 JAN – The James Webb Space Telescope, two weeks after launch, has completed its deployment phase, completely opening the primary mirror, the largest ever sent into space, with a diameter of six and a half meters . The team of technicians following the delicate activation phases of the large telescope celebrated the announcement of NASA in the halls of the Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. The US space agency recalled the extreme complexity and delicacy of the deployment of all the components of the Webb telescope, folded to be able to enter the narrow space of the nose of the Ariane 5 rocket that brought it into space from French Guiana on Christmas day. A few days ago Webb completed the opening of his solar shield, shaped like a kite and 21 meters long, which will protect the telescope from light, heat and solar radiation.



Meanwhile, the complex is heading towards its chosen orbital point 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the so-called Lagrange 2 (L2) point, where it would be in gravitational equilibrium and which it will reach within a few weeks. And from where it will begin to explore deep space, reaching optical distances never reached before, getting as close as possible – the astronomers theorize – to the original universe of 13 and a half billion years ago, near the Big Bang.



“I was moved, what an incredible milestone,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, one of NASA’s chief engineers.



(HANDLE).

