NASA uses electric cars to transport its astronauts: Tesla, Rivian and now Canoo – News – Hybrids and Electric

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known worldwide as the POT has chosen the electric vehicle startup Canoo to provide the electric vehicles that will transport the crew of the Artemis missions from the staging building to the launch pad. Canoo thus joins manufacturers such as Tesla and Rivian as members of the American agency’s space exploration.

NASA is a globally recognized agency. All his projects are followed by millions of people, either on television or live. Its last space program, which began in 2017, It is known by the name of “Artemis”although behind it it has a history of more than a decade and, if successful, it will represent the first human landing since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Its purpose is to land at the south pole of the Moon in 2025the Artemis program goes further with the aim of supporting, in the longer term, a manned mission to Mars. As one of its prime contractors, NASA selected SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System (Starship HLS) for potential use during long-duration manned lunar landings.

The Tesla Model X that carries NASA astronauts on previous NASA and Space X launches.

In previous NASA and SpaceX launches, crews have been transported aboard a Tesla Model X, an image that has been welcomed by Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company. Also billionaire Jeff Bezos, technology and space travel enthusiast and founder of the aerospace transport company Blue Origin, had the opportunity to make his first manned suborbital flight last July.

During that mission, Blue Origin used Rivian’s R1T electric pick-ups to recover the crew when the capsule returned to Earth’s surface a few minutes after launch. Following NASA’s latest announcement, Canoo will become the next automaker to provide electric vehicles to space travelers.

The Rivian R1T electric pick-up transported the crew of the first manned suborbital flight last July in which Jeff Bezos participated.

As reported Bloomberg, Canoo has been selected by NASA as the winner of a contract valued at 147,855 dollars for at least one of its electric vehicles to transport the astronauts of the Artemis mission from its preparation building to the launch pad, during dress rehearsals and the official launch day. The other parameters of NASA are that electric vehicles have to be zero emissions, with a minimum autonomy of 80.5 kilometers (50 miles) and with room for eight people.

The Canoo Lifestyle, scheduled to go into production later this year, looks like the best available option within the manufacturer’s offering, although according to the company’s website it only seats seven occupants. While it’s not the most lucrative deal you can get, it makes up for it in the publicity you’ll get from it, especially considering it’s a much smaller electric vehicle startup than most of its competitors.

Canoo Lifestyle Adventure: the flexible electric car “for everyone”.

Production of Canoo’s first electric vehicles is scheduled to begin in 2022. The launch of the first manned mission of the Artemis Program, Artemis II, is scheduled for 2024while the SLS rocket supporting the unmanned Artemis I mission is currently on the launch pad for its Wet-Dress test, with launch planned by the end of this year.