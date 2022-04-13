NASA wants to put satellites into orbit using kinetic energy: this is how SpinLaunch works

SpinLaunch’s project to lower the cost of putting satellites into orbit by using kinetic energy and very little fuel is taking shape. After a series of successful demonstrations, the company has signed a contract with NASA to carry out a test of its innovative launch system this year.

The company explains that it will launch a NASA payload with its suborbital launch system and will handle the recovery of the reusable flight vehicle. With this mission, both organizations will be responsible for analyzing the test data to evaluate the performance of the system and, eventually, “evaluate future flight opportunities.”

A “key” test for SpinLaunch

When demoed, SpinLaunch will accelerate the launch vehicle containing NASA’s payload using a rotating carbon fiber arm inside a vacuum chamber and will fire it at a speed of 1,600 km/h. Afterwards, a small propulsion stage will help it achieve suborbital flight.

SpinLaunch believes that the agreement with NASA will mark a key turning point for its launch system, which seeks to position itself as a cheap, high-rate alternative to put satellites into low earth orbit (LEO)for example, for disaster monitoring, weather, defense and communications.

This launch is part of the long-term plans of the company, which plans to put an orbital flight system into operation. With the new system, due to start operating in 2025, the launch vehicle will accelerate to more than six times the speed of sound (8,047 km/h) to carry much higher payloads.

The orbital launch system, according to the company, will not need the costly infrastructure of traditional rockets and will be able to put payload into orbit using about a 70% less fuel. This is a set of factors that could reduce the cost of putting satellites into orbit considerably.

The agreement with NASA, for its part, is part of the Flight Opportunities Program, which aims to test promising technologies for space exploration, discovery and expansion through different industry providers.

With time we will know if this young company founded in 2014 fulfills its objective of offering a “sustainable and easy access to spaceWill it become a viable alternative to SpaceX and other industry players? It’s too early to tell at this point, but its plans seem on track.

