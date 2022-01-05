Tech

Nasal quick antigen swab at € 4.10: new stock on Amazon

Super requested, but available again on Amazon. The rapid nasal antigenic swab of Boson, for the verification of any positivity to Covid 19, is at a more than affordable price. You get the package with 5 complete kits for around € 20: each unit costs € 4.10. Shipments are absolutely free.

Nasal Rapid Antigenic Swab again on Amazon

A product that, unfortunately, is currently better to have at home. It is no coincidence that the demand has shot up. With a self-test home it is possible to obtain results at any time, by carrying out the check in total autonomy.

The procedure for carrying out the test is very simple: I know what I’m talking about because I always have a small supply and – when I needed it – I did it myself. In kit there is everything you need: a swab for taking the mucous membranes from the nostrils, a vial of solution and a bottle to finalize the preparation. It has an open cap with a fine tip – perfect for pouring a few drops of the contents onto the test plate. At that point, it only takes a few minutes to complete the check and know the result.

Ideal for one quick home check, perhaps in case of a suspected cold. You avoid long queues and leave room for those who (perhaps to leave, to go back to school, to free themselves from quarantine or to get the green pass) need a certified check.

The rapid nasal antigenic swab by Boson, as anticipated, you can get it from Amazon for € 4.10 each: complete the order quickly to grab the supply of 5 pieces for just about € 20. Absolutely free shipping.

