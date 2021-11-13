NASA’s Mars rover sees things no one has ever seen before

By scraping a small piece of rock to remove the top layer, the Perseverance spacecraft revealed the presence of possible minerals in the rock.

After the stop due to the solar conjunction, a period in which the Sun is between the Earth and Mars, interrupting NASA communications with the Perseverance rover, the spacecraft landed on the Red Planet last February has resumed its exploration, looking for of signs of ancient life on Martian soil.

One of the rover’s primary objectives is to collect rock and earth samples that will be recovered on future missions to be shipped to Earth. So far, two withdrawals have been carried out, nicknamed Montdenier And Montagnac, both from a rock that is part of the Jezero crater. With the help of the Ingenuity drone, the spacecraft also inspected a site in an area called South Seitah, looking for new rocks to sample.

A few rocky outcrops, in particular, hit the rover’s science team on Earth, who operated the spacecraft’s robotic arm to scrape off some surface layers and get a peek inside these rocks. “Stratified rocks like this often form in the water and can hold clues to what their environment was like – we read in a post on the social account of the rover managed by NASA -. Let’s see if this can be another good place for Mars sampling“.

Rock samples taken on Mars may contain ancient water bubbles

After scraping one of these rocks, the rover sent some pictures to show what was underneath the surface layer, revealing what appears to be a bevy of minerals and grainy sediments. “Peek inside to see something no one has ever seen. I abraded a small piece of this rock and took a look under the surface. I focused on my next target for Martian samplingAdded Perseverance’s account.

“Perseverance and his team have come a long way in the past 8 months of operations on the surface of Mars – wrote David Pedersen, co-investigator of the rover’s PIXL instrument at the Technical University of Denmark, in a recent post on the Perseverance blog. Now, it is part of the rover’s normal mission routine to collect rock samples and perform proximity sensing using the tools mounted on the end of its robotic arm.“.

The mineral content of the rocks in the Jezero crater could allow the scientific team to reconstruct the history of the area, marked by remote volcanic activity and periods of persistent water. Inside the crater, about 3.7 billion years ago, was a lake that may have acted as an ancient time capsule, suggesting to scientists how rocks formed and what the planet’s climate was at that time. . This could provide an overview of what the lake and its river delta looked like when Mars was warmer and wetter, and potentially habitable.