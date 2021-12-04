NASA’s mission to study the billion-worth “golden asteroid” will change history

We had already talked about 16 Psyche, the “golden asteroid” (which in reality is not gold but made of iron, nickel and other metals, therefore of even more priceless value). Next August a NASA probe of the same name will leave to study that mysterious celestial body: it will take about four years and will enter the orbit of the asteroid at the beginning of 2026 (first I will pass through Mars in 2023), where it will remain two years. However, the way in which it will reach the goal will be different from the propulsion systems used in the past.

Based on solutions already tested for pioneering missions such as Dawn and Deep Space 1, Psyche will use solar energy to move in space. If it works, it could be the beginning of a new era in which we will be able to unleash more efficient spacecraft in both exploratory and commercial terms. Traditional spacecraft, in fact, move thanks to chemical reactions between a combination of liquid fuels. Psyche, on the other hand, will use two large solar panels to collect our star’s energy and convert it into electricity which will power four ion thrusters.

Maxar / ASU / P. Rubin / NASA / JPL-Caltech

“That electricity – explains the Mit Technology Review – will transform the tanks of xenon gas (the same type used in car headlights) into xenon ions, which the four Psyche thrusters will eject to gently push the spacecraft towards the asteroid, which orbits between Mars and Jupiter, more than 1.5 billion miles from Earth ”. Other probes have already used solar energy but only to power the complex on-board instruments. Psyche, however, will be among the first dedicated to Deep Space to power all operations on board and propulsion with energy derived from the Sun.

Paulo Lozano, director of MIT’s space propulsion laboratory, explained that Psyche could lay the foundation for a wider exploration of solar-powered space. The technology could, for example, help us investigate more celestial objects for longer periods and potentially make manned missions outside of Earth’s orbit more convenient and feasible than they appear to us today. “It opens up the possibility of exploring and commercializing Space in a way we have never seen before,” added Lozano. Trivially, the cargo left free by the propellant can be used for scientific instruments, materials and in the future astronauts. For example, Accion Systems is working on the subject, both for Cubesats and for satellites and other larger spacecraft.

NASA

As mentioned, the technology behind Psyche was tested in the context of the Dawn mission, an exploration spacecraft that used solar energy and ion thrusters. We lost its signal in 2018, while orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres (where it will remain in orbit for decades), three years after the mission’s planned end. Dawn has therefore shown us that these engines can work for years but that, to be honest, without surprises, they provide relatively low thrust for now compared to conventional propulsion. Specifically, Psyche’s thrusters will be able to generate thrust three times greater than those previously experienced predecessors and, about a year after launch, will receive help from the gravitational pull of Mars to change the trajectory before reaching the ‘ asteroid in 2026.

After arriving, the spacecraft will spend a couple of years in the orbit of 16 Psyche: it will have to map and study 16 properties of the celestial body using a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a magnetometer and a radio instrument. Focusing in particular on the properties of the nucleus, looking for parallels and similarities with the terrestrial one. For now the Sun will give us a hand, in the future this type of means will have to rely on nuclear thermal propulsion, which NASA is working on.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io