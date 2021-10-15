The SEC signature is still missing, but NASDAQ has already approved trading on Valkyrie’s ETF stock which will replicate the trend of Bitcoin, or at least, its futures.

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF has been officially approved and will soon be listed on the most important stock exchange in the world to be traded in the appropriate section. A historic moment for Bitcoin, for the world of cryptocurrencies and more generally for the world of finance, with the first ETFs on $ BTC (even if based on futures) which will be available soon, probably from next week.

First ETF approved at NASDAQ

Historic Moment: NASDAQ approves first Bitcoin ETF for NASDAQ

Although there are several of these products on other exchanges around the world, it should be recognized that the importance of having one listed on the NASDAQ it cannot be snubbed. We are talking about the first stock exchange in the world in terms of volumes and capitalization of the securities represented there. A historical passage even though it was actually complicated under the political plan, because on ETF of replica of Bitcoin a very bitter battle was played out between Dem And Rep. Something that we have once again told you in unsuspecting times.

Also on the Valkyrie ETF Bitcoin we had already discussed extensively on our site, in a head to head that this morning seemed to have prevailed ProShares. The SEC stamp, but the arrival of the letter of NASDAQ puts the authority with its back to the wall – and by Monday it will have to approve – or decide to go against the first stock exchange in its own country.

The long wave of Bitcoin ETFs is coming: what to expect?

The products will be, in the first instance, two. But there are still several in the process of being approved, all of which could be approved during October, or rather, as we have been calling it for a few days on our site shocktober. Shock, why Bitcoin recovered what it lost between May and September and goes towards one of his own strongest quarters ever, with $ 100,000 appearing to be more likely every day for the end of the year.

The ETF they will bring more capital – although they are synthetic replication – as well as bring more attention to the world of BTC and also other cryptocurrencies. Thing that will put pressure on the price, with all due respect to Bloomberg, which had pointed to the opening of the Bitcoin ETF world as a possible cause of contractions.

NASDAQ clearly took sides, confirmed that she was ready for the listing of the title and is waiting for the SEC’s OK – which now has no alternative but to bow to the overwhelming wave of Bitcoin. A screaming October, which not even the greatest Bitcoin enthusiast in the world could ever have imagined.