Nasdaq corrected to -10% from the highs and Netflix collapse. Bear market next step? Here’s what happened in the past

Netflix’s quarterly report added fuel to the sell-off fire that is characterizing the technology sector. The Nasdaq had already closed Wednesday at levels over 10% below the highs, thus entering correction territory. And yesterday there was a new sell-off on the end of the day with Dow Jones dropping 0.89%, while the Nasdaq went down 1.3%.

This morning the futures on the Nasdaq mark over -1% also thanks to the disappointment from Netflix che after the close of markets said he expected weak subscriber growth in the first quarter. Netflix stock tumbled 20% in Wall Street afterhours trading following the release of Q4 2021 accounts. Netflix subscriber count grew on a net basis by 8.28 million units, better than growth of 8.19. millions estimated by analysts. For the first quarter of this year, the streaming giant expects subscriber growth, on a net basis, of 2.5 million, well below the 3.98 million new subscribers of the first quarter of 2021, and far below. of the 6.93 million expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount estimates.

From -10 to -20%, it happened more than one in three times

With yesterday’s drops, the Nasdaq 100 entered corrective territory at -10.4% from the highs. As financial journalist Holger Zschäpitz points out on Twitter, the Nasdaq has corrected at over -10% 66 times since its inception (1971), of these 24 times (37%) they have turned into a Bear market (over -20%) although corrections have recently served as a buying opportunity.

Jeremy Granthaman investor famous for calling market bubbles, said yesterday that the historic stock crash he predicted a year ago is underway and even the Federal Reserve’s intervention can’t prevent a collapse of almost 50%. Grantham, co-founder of Boston’s GMO wealth manager, describes US equities as in a “super bubble”. As happened in the 1929 crash, the 2000 dot-com crash and the 2008 financial crisis, the investor is sure this bubble will burst. This implies in his opinion that the S&P 500 will fall roughly 45% from the close on Wednesday – and 48% from the January 4 peak – to a level of 2500.