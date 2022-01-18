Nasdaq crash, US bonds and crude oil



By Alessandro Albano and Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Rising US prices are negatively impacting international technology indices, as oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014. In Japan, the central bank remains steady but signals possible moves in the coming months, while the EU auto market continues to be affected by the semiconductor crisis. Here is the main news on the financial markets this Tuesday:

Inflation concerns and the Fed’s upcoming moves have driven US Treasury yields to the highest rates in over two years, supporting the dollar on FX markets. According to many derivative contracts (mainly futures), with the Fed meeting next week, there are 4 possible rate hikes in the course of 2022.

The rise in stock a, very sensitive to interest rate expectations, now at a rate of 1.03%, is particularly frightening for the first time since February 2020, the month in which panic broke out on the financial markets for the impending Covid crisis. Il moved above 1.8% with an intraday peak of 1.86%, up 30 basis points since the beginning of the year.

In Europe, the 10-year German has hit 0% for the first time since May 2019, but with it, more meat on the fire than the European bond market could come.

The rising cost of debt has caused another jolt on where most tech stocks have very high P / E ratios. Futures for today’s opening, following the close for MLK Day, indicate a down of 260 points, a down of 290 points and -50 points for it.

In today’s session on Wall Street, investors will also be watching the resumption of the quarterly accounting season that began last Friday. Other investment big names are planned today such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: BAC) and BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK).

In Europe, the index is losing 1.9%, while in Frankfurt, where many US stocks in the sector are listed, the index is losing 1.8%.

In general, widespread declines in European markets with down 0.8%, and -1% and -0.5%.

New rally, now highs since 2014 and over $ 84 per barrel, on tensions in the Middle East caused by some drones in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The attack, which resulted in the death of three people, was claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, the same ones who hijacked a UAE ship after weeks of fighting in Yemen.

According to Goldman Sachs, (NYSE 🙂 black gold prices will hit $ 100 a barrel “by Q3 2022”, due to lower demand for the omicron variant, lower production levels and few investments.

La has kept negative interest rates at -0.1%, as predicted by the consensus, with a target of government bonds at 0%. However, policymakers at the Kuroda-led bank are debating when to start laying the groundwork for an interest rate hike, which could come before inflation reaches the bank’s 2% target, according to Reuters.

The Japanese bank then raised its real GDP growth projections for the country for 2022 from + 2.9% to + 3.8%, while it cut the forecasts for 2023 to + 1.1% from the previous to + 1.3%, with 2021 GDP revised down from + 3.4% to + 2.8%.

Sixth consecutive month in red for European registrations, decreased by 22.8% to 795,295 units in December, with double-digit declines recorded in most of the region’s markets. In Italy, registrations suffered a backlash of -27.5%, in Germany -26.9%, -18.7% in Spain, and -15.1% in the French region.

Overall, new car sales fell 2.4% to 9.7 million units last year. A result, explains the association, due “to the shortage of semiconductors that had a negative impact on car production throughout the year, but especially during the second half of 2021”, with theand total car registrations in the EU still 3.3 million units below pre-crisis sales in 2019 “.

The giant Volkswagen (DE 🙂 (DE: VOWG) remains the house with the most important market share, equal to 25.1% with 2.43 million cars sold (-4.8%), while Stellantis (MI: ) (MI: STLA) holds 21.9% of the market with 2.12 million cars sold (-2.1%).