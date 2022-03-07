Nasdaq in bear market. War and Prices Scare By Investing.com



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – The war in Ukraine continues and the effects of the Russian invasion are worrying the market, which perceives the possible solutions to the armed conflict as more complex. The prices of raw materials, and other affected items, such as cereals, and especially , have a strong impact on inflation that is already on the rise, and fears are rising at the possibility that global economic growth will stall.

Investors are seeking safe-haven assets and shying away from fast-growing, large-cap stocks such as tech stocks, which suffered widespread losses today. Apple (NASDAQ:) fell 2.3%, Microsoft (NASDAQ:) fell 3.78%, Tesla (NASDAQ:) fell 4%, Amazon (NASDAQ:) fell 5.6%, Facebook (NASDAQ:) fell 6.2% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:) dropped 6.2% fell 6.9%.

The performance took the market to bearish territory, falling 3.62% or 482 points today. From its maximum of November 2021, it drags a drop of 20%. The interest rate adjustment that the Federal Reserve will apply to cut liquidity and attack inflation, coupled with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has hit the behavior of the index throughout 2022.

“The longer inflation and bond prices remain elevated, threatening a premature demise of this economic expansion and bull market, the more investors will cut their exposure to stocks,” said Sam Stovall, chief strategist at financial firm CFRA. in a Bloomberg report.

The possibility of a ban on Russian oil imports continues to be evaluated by the United States and Europe, although Germany today reiterated its disagreement. Tomorrow it will be discussed in the United States Congress. While crude oil today reached all-time highs of 14 years ago, and in Europe gas is also on the rise.