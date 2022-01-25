Nasdaq Loses Over 300 Points Pending Fed By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Following Monday’s push only a few times in the dot.com crisis at the turn of the millennium, US stocks are again under selling pressure pending the Federal Reserve decisions on Wednesday evening.

The loses 2.1% (about 300 points), the loses 1.2%, records it -1.7%, while the loses 2.1%. A jump of 13% in area 34 (highs of April 2020).

With stock a moving back towards 1.8%, the market widely prizes the possibility of seeing the fed funds target at 1% -1.25% at the end of 2022, while the liquidity drain that will result the end of QE and the reduction of the budget still seems to be not fully digested.

For Algebris analysts, “Powell will have to clarify the quantity and sequence of the quantitative tightening, because the markets now value well the magnitude of the 2022 hikes but less the amount of budget reduction.”

The yield of the Treasury a, analysts recall, is still 2.1%, well below inflation, and the between 5 and 30-year maturities are now 50 basis points, close to the 5-year lows.

“This indicates that the market expects rate hikes, but with the hope that they will work quickly to reduce inflation, and does not consider a budget cut at all,” the experts say, adding that today’s meeting “could turn into a alarm bells for the long part of the curve, with a potentially strong impact on credit markets and bond outflows “.