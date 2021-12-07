Nasdaq Stockholm has announced the listing of two ETNs based on Bitcoin and Ether

Nasdaq Stockholm announced that 21Shares has listed its first two physically backed exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on the Swedish trading platform.

The two listed instruments, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as underlying assets, represent a new segment for ETNs, unsecured debt securities that track an underlying stock index and are traded on a large exchange.

According to the announcement, the new ETNs will provide investors with access to investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether.

Helena Wedin, director of European exchange-traded products at Nasdaq, explained that exchange-traded notes allow investing in non-traditional assets while maintaining the transparency of a regulated market. Continuing, he added: “We are delighted to launch this new segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with 21Shares as the first broadcaster.“

According to the press release, most traditional banks and brokers allow investors to trade all ETNs listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. This is a new opportunity for those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies but are not comfortable on unregulated exchanges.

Over the course of this year, the cryptocurrency market has seen a sharp rise in valuations. Despite recent price corrections, interest in crypto assets remains high.

One reason behind this sustained interest could be the possibility of new institutional investments in the market. As institutional activity in the sector increases, we will likely see new products such as ETNs listed on regulated exchanges. As Cointelegraph reported in September, VanEck launched ETNs linked to Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform.