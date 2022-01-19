Nasdaq Towards “Death Cat Bounce”, T-Bond Remains In Area 1.9% By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – I indicate a positive session for the main Wall Street lists, in a phase that remains bearish for the equity markets due to the inflationary environment (at the highest in 40 years in the US) and interest rates.

At the moment, after the -2.6% on the eve of the eve, futures on the eve are up by 50 points, futures are up by 80 points, while an increase of 15 points is expected, with in area 23 (levels of half December).

Despite the slight attempt to rebound in equity indices, pressure on government bonds remains high on investor bets for several Fed interest rate hikes over the course of 2022. An increase in the federal funds range is now discounted for the meeting of March 16, but the chances of a 50 basis point hike increase (the largest in over 20 years), as suggested by CME Fed funds futures.

The US 10-year stock remains in the area of ​​1.9% after the blaze observed overnight, with the US benchmark increased in terms of yield by 37 basis points (the largest monthly rise since November 2016), while the stock at 2 years is aimed at 1.1% (maximum from January 2020).

“Not only could we see the first rate hike in March – add from Oanda – but it could be 50 basis points, the largest increase in the last 20 years. It would be a scenario light years away from where the markets and the Fed were only positioned. a few months ago. If the markets start to seriously price a similar scenario, we could see a lot of downside for equities. “

European context

The US effect was also felt in Europe, where the German 10-year bond exceeded 0% for the first time since 2019, also following data on German inflation, which accelerated to a maximum in 30 years at +5. 3% YoY in December. The German numbers combine with the UK price environment, where the annual CPI hit + 5.4% in December, the highest rate since 1992.

The hikes in bond rates were also observed on the debts of the other Member States, with French 10y bonds at 0.4% and ten-year BTPs at 1.44% after the daily peaks of 1.44% against the backdrop of the presidential elections.

“Inflation hits those with higher expectations”

Public bond yields, Guido Gennaccari, founder of Trading Room Rome explains to Investing.com, move on three variables: “the country’s solvency, inflation expectations, currency trends”. The slope of the curve, on the other hand, provides information “on possible recessions (inversion) or serves to identify the maneuvers of central banks based on the trend of the” short “and” long “part over time”.

According to the expert, “pandemic” inflation affects the yields of countries with higher inflation expectations (see Germany with a positive return, it had not happened since 2019, while US inflation at 7%) or those with weak currencies , especially emerging countries “.

“The ‘PIIGS’, like Italy which records a rebound in GDP growth from 2020 lows greater than inflationary expectations, still record values ​​of sovereign debt yields below the maximum covid levels”, says Gennaccari.

“The Italian situation is less frightening, because the Pne (net position with foreign countries in terms of GDP) remains at 6%”, and the impact of the huge fiscal (NG and PNRR) and monetary (ECB) interventions in Europe ” they have better protected the Mediterranean countries from rising yields “.

“If, on the other hand, real yields are considered, many are negative globally, and the danger from interest rates for the markets could come from emerging countries, Brazil, Russia and Turkey in the first place, while the fear for China could only manifest itself in fact in 2023. . Beware of what will happen in non-euro European countries that have already started to raise rates “, underlines the founder of TRR.