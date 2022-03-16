Nashla Bogaert says she doesn’t have surgery because she feels ‘happy and sexy’

A few days after her image was exalted on a gigantic billboard in Time Square in New York City on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Nashla Bogaert assured during an interview for the Noche de Luz program that she does not feel the need to modify his physique despite so much social pressure.

“If eventually it seems to me that my body needs some help, whether it is due to a skin issue, flaccidity or that I want to see myself differently, it seems to me that I have the flexibility to change my point of view with respect to myself. body. Right now I feel full and that’s why I haven’t done it. I feel happy and sexy”, affirmed the actress and communicator.

During a conversation with Luz García, Nashla also referred to the criticism she has received for the size of her nose: “What is the problem with having a slightly wider nose than the rest? I like my nose, it is a different nose”, he added while making it clear that he does not follow the stereotypes imposed by society.

This interview is part of the special “Mujeres con Luz” that the television space will be taking to its audience throughout the month of March. In this second edition, where Mayra Jiménez, Minister of Women, and Dr. Tania Medina, an expert in body remodeling, were also invited, the central theme was the importance of self-esteem.

Noche de Luz airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. on Antena Latina.