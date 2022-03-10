Nasser Al-Khelaifi explodes after PSG defeat, according to Spanish media

The Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi starred in an episode of anger, according to Spanish media; the owner of PSG arrived in the area banging and shouting and looking for the referee, after the defeat in the Champions League

SPAIN — The president of the Paris Saint Germainthe Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifistarred this Wednesday in an episode of anger after the elimination of his team against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, according to Movistar +.

Al-Khelaifi He went down from the box to the room set up for the teams invited to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The leader of the Parisian team arrived in the area hitting and shouting and looking for the referee. However, the Qatari president was wrong and entered the office of Carlos Mejía Dávila, Real Madrid’s field delegate, according to Movistar+ on its channel. Champions League.

The TV platform adds that some of those present had to ask for help to protect some people who were there.

Three goals from Frenchman Karim Benzema, in the 61st, 76th and 78th minutes, turned the round of the knockout round of the Champions League for a Real Madrid that was down 0-2 on aggregate after the goal in the first part, in minute 39, of the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

According to Spanish media, the owner of PSG ended up very upset in the locker room area. EFE

A goal that made it very expensive for Paris Saint-Germain to go to the quarterfinals, but that he did not know how to maintain in a second half in which, after conceding the first goal in an error in the Italian’s ball exit Gianluigi Donnarummawere overwhelmed by the play of the locals and by the atmosphere of the Santiago Bernabéu.

PSG, which has invested millions of dollars in signings in recent years, leaves the most important club tournament in the world empty-handed again, and with the impotence that they had victory in their hands and let it escape against meringue box.