‘Nassib Neme’s accusations are serious. This is without crying, it is not correct to pronounce like this,’ says director of Independiente del Valle, Emelec’s next rival | National Championship | sports

For Santiago Morales, director of Independiente del Valle, the statements made by Nassib Neme, president of Emelec, about the use of VAR are “serious”. Both teams will meet this Sunday as part of the second date of the LigaPro 2022.

Last Monday, the electrical manager revealed to Diario EL UNIVERSO that his club will not request that VAR be used when they visit the current champion. “We are not going to ask for it. Surely some rival we face will ask for it, at their cost, and we will accept it. But we won’t. In Ecuador, not at all,” reported Neme.

The millionaire owner added, by WhatsApp messaging, that “the VAR is a technological weapon. If you give a policeman a weapon, he will take care of us citizens. If you give a thief a gun, he will ‘Ro-Var’ us more”.

‘Neme will have his reasons’

Morales was asked this Tuesday, on the radio machsports, from Quito, his point of view about the statements of the president of Emelec published in EL UNIVERSO. This was answered by the Valle official: “It seems to me a serious accusation against the referees. It is not correct to pronounce that way. The referee is paramount in football. He (Neme) will have his reasons. I couldn’t accuse like that.”

The blue manager also commented regarding the VAR that “it depends on whose hands the weapon is for it to work for better or for worse”. Morales also made comments in this regard: “Each one can express themselves as they want before the microphones, but it does seem like a serious accusation to me. We know each other in Ecuadorian soccer, we all know what leg we limp on. Fortunately, we can always stand tall. Both in public and private life there is honesty and a high front”.

Leader of Independiente del Valle accepts that his club “was favored with a penalty” in the win against Cumbayá; he says that they already asked for VAR for the game against Emelec

‘Without crying’

Finally, the leader of Independiente accepted that they beat Cumbayá (1-0) due to an unfairly awarded maximum penalty, but he took the opportunity to send a message to Neme. "Yes, last Sunday they favored us with a penalty. But they also had to expel (Joaquín) Pucheta. Many things happen and for everyone. As the president of Emelec himself used to say, 'this is without crying'. This is how it is, we have to move on", concluded Morales.