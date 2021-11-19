“Nastasic? It wasn’t necessary, here are the 4 defenders available tomorrow. Gonzalez back but called up”

It’s the eve of Fiorentina-Milan in the purple home. The technical lily presented the challenge of the Franks in the press room

GROUP CONDITIONS. “There is nothing we can do about the disqualifications, unfortunately they have arrived. Instead, it is the injuries that are displeasing. That of Nastasic it didn’t take him, it could be an important opportunity for him to exploit. The boy was waiting for nothing else, I’m really sorry, he arrived very sad from the national team. He is an exemplary professional, I am very sorry. We had aggregated an interesting guy with Lucchesi, but he got hurt too. Tomorrow we will have a new defense, a department where in the last period we have been managing to be good at limiting our opponents. We prepared some situations with a practically new department, tomorrow we will see if we did well ”.

THE DEFENCE. “We have Igor, we have come, we have Amrabat and we have Frison, also from the Primavera who left with us in retreat. He too is growing rapidly. These are our four power plants that will face the first of their class tomorrow, which it is no coincidence that he never lost this year. For the four central defenders it will be an important commitment, a way to compare themselves with high-level players “.

GONZALEZ. “We are sorry to all, at the moment he cannot face an entire race because he did three training sessions after so many days off. He is also unable to do the work. We are slowly recovering it. These are situations in which you have to be very careful, because from such a situation at the muscular level some damage can be created. We are slowly putting it up to speed, is summoned, clearly cannot have 90 minutes. Its characteristics are different compared to all the components of the offensive department, let’s see if we can cut out a portion of the game“.

THE VOICES THAT DESTABILIZE. “I thought there was some other pretender for Vlahovic and we had to discuss this again, since every pre-match talks about this situation. Instead, today, fortunately, we talk about something else. Honestly, these are things that ‘don’t concern me’, I think about the pitch ”.

PEGS. “We are talking about a coach who is showing great value in Italy. Milan express themselves at great levels, with quality in everything they do. It is an aggressive team, that dribbles, that knows how to restart, that takes few goals, and it is also a consolidated group. I think it’s largely due to the coach and his staff. I have great admiration for the coach, congratulations for what he is doing, tomorrow I will gladly greet him “.

MORE ABOUT DEFENSE. “If the emergency in defense can take my concepts to extremes? We have seen quite a lot of AC Milan footage and whenever any team has conceded the pitch or dribble without pressure, AC Milan have scored or created dangerous situations. By dealing with them in one way or another, they have the power to put you in trouble. We work for our concepts, every week we find some small errors to improve. With the Juventus we played well, in the absence of possession we made some mistakes and we worked on it, when we built we could have hurt more, as well as on inactive balls. We will try to reproduce the work done in the next game ”.

ZERO COMEBACK. “Tomorrow we will face a team that has not lost yet, the points in the standings and the roadmap show their value. Milan at the moment knows how to do everything, but when we go behind, we don’t have the strength to overturn the result. I honestly say that a team becomes a valuable and fearful team when it has the strength to take the ball, start over and remedy something negative. This too needs improvement: it takes self-belief, this leads to results. If Milan comeback so many games it is because at the moment they have these qualities. But we are talking about a path that started a few years ago, but we started a few months ago and we try to improve race after race “.

VICTORY WITH AC MILAN ON THE SPEZIA BENCH. “That was an extraordinary match, I saw it many times, even a few days ago. When all the elements of a team want to determine and win, it can come out what Spezia did. I talked to the guys about it, we also saw some cuts on that game. You can talk about tactics and aggression, but most of a football match is determined by the attitude you have on the pitch, that determines the matches. That night I saw guys give 100% to everything they proposed. I hope that tomorrow the Fiorentina players will face the match in the same way, it’s the only way “.

CONTRADICTIONS IN THE FIORENTINA. “My idea is always to create a lot and suffer less, then the interpreters always determine many things, the protagonists are always the players. This team has shown that they have the ability to concede little, they have shown it in these 12 games. We are paying for the lack of concreteness ahead, I am convinced that we could have had a few more goals in terms of what we showed. I am always looking for these two game situations, this moment is paying for compactness, which concerns the whole team and not just the defense. We need to improve other aspects, these are situations that can change from year to year, I too try to improve myself and update myself every year that passes. They are also situations dictated by chance: I like to score many goals and here the opposite is happening, but the idea or the methodology has not changed. Each team has its own characteristics and these numbers come out, but I am convinced that this team has great room for improvement. For example: Odriozola in the last period is growing exponentially. Like him, all the others can grow “he concluded Italian.