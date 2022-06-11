Natalia Alcocer gave the coup de grâce in La Casa de los Famosos: she dragged the purple room to the total nomination

During the week Natalia Alcocer got a great benefit: removing the points of one of his companions. The Viking was lethal and eliminated Daniela’s points, this allowed her to zoom in on almost the entire purple room, they fell for her: Daniela Navarro, Salvador Zerboni, Rafa and Julia. For the rest of the points, she and Juan slipped into the list of nominees. From the purple room the only one who did not fall in nomination is Laura Bozzo. The plan of the “Team de Niurka” seems to be to leave her alone, to corner her little by little.

Today is salvation day and Lewis has decided to save Natalia Alcocer, so she stays one more week in the House of Celebrities and the purple room seems to be getting weaker and weaker. In the program hosted by Héctor Sandartir there is only one sofa, all the eliminated ones are sitting on it, and to date all the heads that have rolled are from the purple room.

The inhabitants of the house who have identified themselves as Team Laura are being annihilated by Niurka Marcos’ game, many say they still don’t understand why the public is favoring them more and more. Natalia has returned three times from the zoom. Nacho, Osvaldo Ríos and Lewis have also been saved and thus empowered the blue room.

However, it seems that a small crack has opened in this successful room, because Ivonne Montero and Toni Costa want to have the freedom to decide and nominate without falling under the influence of Niurka, it even seems that they are willing to perish in the attempt to be independent. . But beware, this is something that Nacho Casano has already sniffed out and warned his teammates about. Today Lewis Mendoza, Juan Vidal and the Argentine became a block and it seems that this is how they want to reach the final together with Niurka.