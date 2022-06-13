Telemundo Natalia Alcocer speaks sincerely in the curve of life

Natalia Alcocer is one of the strongest participants in Telemundo’s most famous house and with each passing day she is gaining ground for her leadership and goal of reaching the end, but to stay in the competition she needs to overcome her peers and it seems that the strategy of “La Vikinga” is not to the liking of many. Alcocer decided to open her heart and expose an important issue as a woman in the curve of life and called for the protection of integrity.

Natalia Alcocer is also known as a reality girl for her participation in “Survivor Mexico” earned her a deserved position in the media until Alcocer decided to speak without fear of the mistreatment received by her ex-husband, José Chimal Velasco. It was through a video shared on her official Instagram account where the model spoke about the subject and revealed that she has been physically, psychologically and economically abused by Juan José and according to the model, she has tried to evade the law .

Natalia Alcocer victim of violence

The model had a six-year relationship with her husband, which she decided to end in July 2020 and among several rumors, her eldest daughter discovered that her ex-partner had been unfaithful to her. This added to all the mistreatment received during the relationship. In turn, Natalia raises her voice about this case and speaks from the depths of her heart in the curve of life, the moment where we get to know the most human side of the artists within the competition.

“This famous story, well, the man is still married, but you slept in my house! (…) Years of me believing that nothing was wrong, feeling like a fool” Natalia confessed sincerely about what she was experiencing in her relationship. In addition to feeling ashamed for everything that was happening, for not giving a stop to her situation. “I had the chance to run and I didn’t, and I found out that I’m pregnant” Alcocer better known as “La Vikinga” was going through the worst moment of her life, her relationship was consuming her where she was also a victim of abuse by her her ex-husband.

Natalia Alcocer opens her heart in the most sincere way and decides to tell her story to be a reference for other women and has revealed it inside the house. For her part, Natalia is very sorry to have experienced a situation of violence, “I should not have put myself in that situation, but I am angry with myself, nobody can do something that I do not allow them to do to me”, were Natalia’s statements when she was honest in front of the cameras of “Al Rojo Vivo”. In addition to dedicating her entire experience inside the house to her women and daughters of whom she feels very proud of her.