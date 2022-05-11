Entertainment

Natalia Barulich poses on the balcony showing off her figure in a tight body

The famous and radiant American model, Natalia Barulichhas once again stolen the gaze and the spotlight of her followers on social networks, revealing the most hidden of her natural beauty.

The former partner of the Colombian singer Maluma and the Brazilian striker Neymar Jr has shared in his personal account in Instagramthe postcards where she enjoys the view of the city of Cannes, France from the balcony, showing her enormous charms in a tight body.

“Life is beautiful,” he wrote.

After making these photographs viral, the reactions from his followers in Instagramhighlighting the enviable beauty of the model Natalia Barulich with hundreds of compliments in the comments.

