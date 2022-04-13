Entertainment

Natalia Barulich sighs posing ‘Playboy’ style in an attractive photo shoot

The renowned ex-wife of the Colombian singer ‘Maluma‘ and the Brazilian forward of Paris Saint Germain Neymar Jr, Natalia Barulichhas once again drawn the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, turning the world upside down by showing off her beauty as a magazine cover.

The 30-year-old American model has shared on her personal account at Instagramthe spicy photo session where she reveals even her sins with her attractive and tight black bodysuit.

“On your 1-7 radar?” he wrote.

After these postcards went viral, the reactions from his almost four million followers on Instagram were immediate, leaving a like and the occasional compliment in the comments tray.

