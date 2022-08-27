Natalia de Molina tells us what she thinks of the series Euphoria

Two Goya awards endorse the solid career of Natalia de Molina, who only in the first half of this 2022 can talk about the premiere of Counting sheeps (Jose Corral) and The Turtle Maneuver (Juan Miguel del Castillo), and the next of one year one night (Isaki Lacuesta) and siege (Miguel Ángel Vivas), among other projects. The actress confesses that she is always a fan of The Sopranos and of Evangelion , “a cult anime series. It is very philosophical and psychological. I saw it when I was little and put it back on during lockdown and I was blown away. I’ve always really liked anime and manga. Seeing her older… You understand a lot of things that I didn’t realize when she was younger.”

“Euphoria is one of those series that you watch and think: “I wish I could work on something like this”

Of the most current, Natalia stays with euphoria. “I loved it. It is one of those series that you see and think: “I wish I could work on something like this”. It is super original and it is shot in an incredible way. You also understand that the budgets in the United States are on another level. The actors’ jobs are amazing. Everyone has their moment throughout the series, but I find Rue’s character so complex, with so many arcs… I love it. What Zendaya does is spectacular to me.”

Euphoria (Drama)

The series written and directed by Sam Levinson tells in two seasons the lives of four teenage friends who have to fight against prejudice, stormy family lives, complexes and all the problems of adolescence in an environment that is more than hostile to them. The descent into hell of Rue (Zendaya’s character) in the second season has earned him international recognition.

Where to watch it: HBO MAX

The Girl from Plainville

The current fashion of the series true crime (documentary series based on true crime stories) are forcing fiction creators to be aware of what other platforms are doing with this genre. It was the case of The Staircasewhich we talked about a few weeks ago, and this is the case, The Girl From Plainvillewhich tells the same case that was focused on I love you, diefrom HBO Max, the story of the suicide of a young man and how his girlfriend was prosecuted for her involvement as an inciter.

The indictment of Michelle Carter had a lot repercussion in American society and in the media, the trial was widely covered. The documentary gave a good account of this, although, given that a part of those affected (Michelle Carter’s family) did not want to participate in its production, it inevitably remained a partial account of the events. Now this fictional drama tries to break down the personality of Michelle Carter, the family and couple relationships that surrounded the young Conrad Roy in the months prior to his suicide and the entire police investigation that led to his prosecution.

And, without a doubt, the great character is that of the young woman. Recreated by Elle Fanning, who is building a solid career in film and television, Michelle Carter is drawn thoroughly from the first chapter in the family and high school environment and in his moments of solitude. Through flashbacks that go through the events prior to Conrad’s death, the series reconstructs the world in which the two moved, as a couple and as young people with family and friends.

It may seem exhaustive and long in details, especially if you have seen the previous documentary, but the psychological portrait of isolated young people but influenced by social networks and driven by that adolescent drive to be popular, to be accepted is certainly interesting. and member of a community of equals Precisely, that is its greatest value. It is not a series that can be enjoyed in one shot, it requires rest, but Fanning’s great performance, surrounded by a solid castthe effective setting and a narrative that flees from sleaze make it a good series.

Where to see it: Starzplay

The Princess: the new documentary about Diana of Wales delves into her life through her most significant events

princess It has no narrator, no interviews, no royal experts to give us their take on the story. The new documentary that delves into the life of Diana of Wales, now that twenty-five years have passed since her tragic deathdevelops through clips of news and images found and reproduced in —almost— chronological order. princess It’s not the first and most likely won’t be the last movie about Princess Diana, and with every new review of her life the question arises about what really remains to be explored. That’s where director Ed Perkins places the audience, drawing on archival footage from nearly every significant moment in her existence. And so we go, with a cinematographic look, his wedding, his popularity, the birth of her children, her loneliness, the persecution, the dramatic end… and her indelible memory.

Where to watch it: HBO MAX

Sanditon (Vintage)

The novel that Jane Austen left unfinished is the basis of this television adaptation starring the attractive Theo James (The time traveler’s wife). An unconventional young woman accepts an invitation from relatives to spend the summer on the coast.

Where to see it (08/30): FILMIN

Dollhouse (Action)

We recover the 2009 action series, from the creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in charge of which is Eliza Dushku. In it, a group of people called “dolls”, from which all traces of personality and memory have been removed, are hired to commit crimes.

Where to see it (08/24): Disney +

Fatal injections (Romantic drama)

Danish series about romantic relationships in the contemporary world, centered on a partner Thirty-somethings expecting a baby.

Where to see it (08/25): AMC



