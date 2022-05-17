Natalia Esperón spoke for the first time about her relationship with Eva Longoria

Natalia Esperón assured that she has “a very modern family”, for which she gets along very well with Eva Longoria (Photo: Instagram)

Natalia Esperón returned this 2022 to the Mexican screen After a 10-year retirement period away from melodramas, her moment of greatest projection was the one she had in the 90s with the remembered soap opera Pink Shoelaces.

And it is that the actress returned to the forums of Televisa to give life to the character of “Guadalupe García” in the telenovela Warrior heartstarring Alejandra Espinoza, Gaby Spanic, René Casados ​​and Ana Martín.

In this regard, the actress told TV and novels his feeling now that he returned to enter the forums where he debuted three decades ago:

“I haven’t had a chance to walk around the company yet, but I am very excited to know that we are going to work in Forum 1because that was my first telenovela, I spent almost two years recording Pink ShoelacesSo, that forum brings back a lot of memories; I’m also curious know who from the technical team is still working thereI will be very happy to see them because I worked there when I was 18 years old!

Currently, Natalia Esperón is part of the cast of “Warring Heart” (Photo: Instagram/@nataliaesperonmx)

But it was in the middle of recording the project when the actress had a meeting with the press and talked about her personal life.

Esperón has been characterized by keep a secret profile regarding your intimate lifebut this time the actress revealed a bit of it when questioned about her relationship with Eva Longoria.

And it is that the American actress known mainly for her role as “Gabrielle Solis” in the series Desperate Housewives, She has been married since 2016 to businessman Pepe Bastónwho is Natalia’s ex-husband and was a senior executive at Televisa for many years.

Pepe Bastón and Eva Longoria married in 2016 (Photo: Grosby)

In fact, today’s husband of the actress born in Corpus Christi, Texas, He is the father of the three children of Natalia Esperónwho responded to the press how he gets along with the American actress:

“Of course, we have the best relationship, we are a very modern family (…) look, there are things that cannot be explained because they are personal, but we are very lucky because we have a very nice family, “said the 47-year-old actress.

In addition, the famous added that her three children -Natalia, and the twins José Antonio and Mariana- They have an excellent relationship with their half brother Santiago Enriquethe three-year-old son of Bastón’s marriage to Longoria.

“It’s a very nice relationship. We love Santi, we adore him, he is the best”, added Natalia, who did not give more details of the way they live together or under what circumstances, however, she did detail that the good relationship she has with her ex-husband and his new partner is full of cordiality and happiness.

Santiago Bastón Longoria is currently three years old (Instagram: evalongoria)

“There is talk of happiness and what it is does not have to be advertising, everything is personal, I have divine moments with me, weight is that, they are mine. I am a very discreet person. Very respectful of my life, of my close ones and I prefer that way, ”he expressed.

Natalia Esperón and Pepe Bastó arrived at the altar in 1995 and they stayed together for ten years, a period in which they procreated their three children. The couple announced their divorce in 2005 and it was in 2016 that the businessman started a family again, this time with the Hollywood actress.

Unfortunately, the then couple suffered the loss of baby Sebastian, who would have been the third brother of the twins José Antonio and Mariana, born in 2003. Currently, Natalia wants to become a grandmother, since her eldest daughter, named after her, is happily married: “I’m a cool mother-in-law. My daughter is happily married, I hope to be a grandmother soon, “she confessed.

Natalia was absent from soap operas for 10 years (Photo: Instagram/@nataliaesperonmx)

In addition, the actress assured that she is living a very calm stage of maturity and “enjoys” fully living her age: “I am aging with dignity. Accept you, love you, love what you are becomingIt is a process of life. Just as we celebrate when children are born, celebrate this maturity that is beautiful, very, very beautiful, “he mentioned.

