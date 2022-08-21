Natalia Lacunza and her bleached eyebrows: tutorial for the summer trend

Adela Leonsegui 08/21/2022 08:30 a.m.

Natalia Lacunza with bleached eyebrows



Natalia Lacunza takes a risk with one of the most complicated beauty trends of summer 2022



His bet is to bleach the eyebrows until they are camouflaged with the skin of the face



Kendall Jenner opted for them at the last MET Gala, making the ‘bleached brows’ style trick viral

Determined and groundbreaking when trying new tendencies of beauty, Natalia Lacunza has dared to share on Instagram his commitment to one of the most complicated summer 2022to the amazement of his almost 500 thousand followers.

This beauty trend consists of wearing bleached eyebrows so that they are camouflaged with the skin. This makeup trick that can turn off the look, that’s why the singer combined with a very marked cat-eyemascara, red lips and peach-toned skin that help wake up the face.

It’s about a very effective resource that we have seen parade in the collection of Vesace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 and although other designers have already tried their luck with this technique -among others Saint Laurent and Dior or, more recently, Prada, Armani, Gucci, Valentino and Burberry-, it did not catch on in the street.

Kendall Jenner at the Met GalaCord Press

Were Maisie Williams Y Kendall Jenner at the last MET Gala who opted to give a new boost to bleached eyebrows, which since they appeared on the red carpet became viral exponentially increasing the search for ‘bleached brows’ on networks like Pinterest.

How are bleached eyebrows done?

To get the eyebrows to camouflage with the color of the skin there is two techniques. The first is to go platinum blonde using the classic facial hair bleach or by putting yourself in the hands of professionals at a beauty center who will use formulas similar to those used for bleach hair without damaging the skin or the eyes. The effect is not eternal, it lasts a 5 weeks and it is the technique that Katy Perry used to transform into a bell.

The second, much more ephemeral, is to use a colored fixative gel that manages to camouflage the beauty with the color of the skin. Perfect if you want the “discoloration” to last one daybecause it will last as long as it takes to remove your make-up.

The proposal for the autumn/winter 2022-2023 catwalk

Gigi and Bella Hadid at the Versace showCord Press

the makeup artist pat mcgrath was responsible for the make-up of the fashion show versacefor those who opted for almost naked faces -with virtually invisible eyebrowsno blush and nude-colored lips- in which some dramatic smoky eyes They drew all the attention.

Who has dared to wear them?

It is not an easy trend and among the women who have decided to take risks with it, they could not miss two archenemies who dare with everything: Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox.

Before her sister Kendall Jenner, kim kardashian She trusted makeup artist Ariel Tejada to show off practically absent eyebrows to match her platinum hair. Was the beauty look chosen for one of the skim campaigns and the pattern chosen for all the models.

At the end of May it was Julie Foxthe woman who occupied her ex’s heart, arm and social life for a few days, kanye-westwho pointed to the trend of bleached eyebrows. His choice was to combine them with a look to the ‘Matrix’ avant-garde passed through a dominatrix filter.

Other public figures such as the actress Maisie Williams or the model Adwoah Aboah have joined the new wave of bleached eyebrows. A bet that women like Kristen Stewart or Madonna and that seems to have a gap among the beauty trends of summer 2022.