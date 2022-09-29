Natalia Oreiro wore a dress just like a Valentino similar to the one Zendaya wore

Natalia Oreiro She debuted as a host on Argentine TV, how could it be otherwise, her looks made people talk. In the first broadcast she dazzled with a fuchsia mega dress and then showed a bet in redwhich drew attention to the resemblance to two designs from one of the latest collections of Valentine.

The driver surprised with a stunning long fuchsia dress strapless. Created by the Uruguayan designer Tavo Garciahave a Plunging neckline with a rounded finish, multi-layer microtulle skirt and an imposing cape included. She wore it with matching gloves, a accessory that has become essential.

Natalia Oreiro, with a fuchsia dress by Tavo García inspired by Valentino. (Photo: Instagram/@nataliaoreirosoy)

In March this year, the Italian luxury firm Valentino presented Valentino Pink PP Collectiona monochromatic pink line that was unveiled during the Paris Fashion Week. Among your designsincluded a dress almost identical to the one Natalia Oreiro now wore: the same color, with the same neckline and also accompanied by gloves.

One of the fuchsia dresses from the Valentino collection. (Photo: Maison Valentino)

But this was not all: a few hours ago, Natalia Oreiro shared a photo session she did for the program, in which she wore a eye-catching top with extreme openings on the front and sleeves, adorned as bows. At the same Valentino parade, A long fuchsia dress was presented with the same cutouts and embellishments. Copy or inspiration?

Natalia Oreiro, with a design inspired by Valentino. (Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino and @nataliaoreirosoy)

Natalia Oreiro and Zendaya use the same neckline in their gala dresses

To continue with the fashionista comparisons, we can mention one of the latest looks of Zendaya at an HBO event after the Emmy Awards. The actress is a fashion icon and muse of valentinethat you always saw her for the red carpets. This time the star of euphoria I carry a Red dress with bare shoulders and rounded neckline.

Zendaya wore a gorse Valentino with a plunging neckline. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The molding is very similar to that of the dress worn by Natalia Oreiro in her debut as a host, where stood out with the same neckline as Zendaya.

Natalia Oreiro and Zendaya, with the same neckline. (Photo: @nataliaoreirosoy/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Undoubtedly, Valentino’s designs set international trends and become a source of inspiration for designers and celebrities around the world.

