Natalie Portam and Angel City FC join the women’s soccer league in the United States

Angel City is a women’s soccer club founded on July 21, 2021 that this year joined the Nations Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States. The team from the city of Los Angeles joins an elite of winning squads in their respective disciplines such as the Lakers, Clippers (NBA), chargers (NFL), Galaxy Y LAFC (soccer).

A staff led, mainly, by successful women who seek to fill their showcases with glory and of course, bring joy to all the people who come to enjoy their games.

Angel City players watch a game against the Chicago Red Stars (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images for Angel City FC)

Stefany Ferrer is one of the club’s players and recently told ESPN that “It’s an inspiration, us playing and the bosses up there and the truth is that I really like playing for this team for that reason too, and that helps everyone who comes and sees bosses and not bosses.”

The bosses she refers to are the businesswoman Kara Northman, famous american actress Natalie Portman and also successful julie uhrman, who serves as president of the club. In addition to them, other great women such as Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, sophia bush, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera Y Christina Aguileraas well as the athletes Mia Ham, Abby Wambach, Candace Parkeramong many others.

A member of the animation group of the women’s team commented: “I am personally very excited. Los Angeles had the LA Sol at one point. It was sad when they closed, but here we are again with a women’s team in town and it’s our time. We are here to fly and teach women’s soccer to everyone, we are here”.

The fans in the Californian city are very enthusiastic about this new project and it is expected that both the team and the fans will unite in favor of the sport and of many girls who want to become professional soccer players.

