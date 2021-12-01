Natalie Portman: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Natalie Portman she is one of those actresses so full of grace and talent that she can only add value to everything she does. His career began as a teenager and after 25 years it is still growing.

The Israeli actress has been able to conquer her audience for her enormous talent but also for the values ​​and rights she has always upheld throughout her life, such as those towards the study and defense of women.

Here, then, are ten things you didn’t know about Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman: movie

1. Has starred in famous films. He made his acting debut in 1994, when he was only 13, in a starring role for the film Léon from Luc Besson. This first film is enough to decree Portman as a rising star and she soon finds herself working in important productions such as Heat – The challenge (1995), Everyone says I Love You (1996), Mars Attacks! (1996) and in the film that made her popular around the world, namely Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). Thereafter, his career continues to rise and he finds himself starring in Here Where the Heart Is (2000), in Star Wars sequels, i.e. Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), to then work also in Cold Mountain (2003), V for Vendetta (2005), Mr. Magorium and the shop of wonders (2008), The other woman of the king (2008), Brothers (2009), The black Swan (2010), His Majesty (2011), Friends, lovers and … (2011), Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013), Knight of Cups (2015), Jackie (2016), Planetarium (2016), Song to Song (2017), Annihilation (2018), Vox Lux (2018), My life with John F. Donovan (2018), Lucy in the Sky (2019) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

2. Natalie Portman is also a producer, director and screenwriter. Throughout her career, Natalie Portman has also diverted her attention to producing, directing and screenwriting. Indeed, the Israeli actress has produced films such as Love and other impossible places (2009), Jane Got a Gun (2016), PPZ – Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) and Vox Lux, while he directed and wrote the short film Eve (2008), the episode Natalie Portman from New York, I Love You (2009) and To dream is to live (2015).

Natalie Portman hot

3. Natalie Portman shot her first nude scene in 2007. After being traumatized by the attentions of those who went to objectify her body after Léon was made, Portman decided she would not shoot nude scenes until she saw fit. Finally, in 2007, the actress starred in a short film by Wes Anderson titled Chevalier Hotel, a prequel of The train to Darjeeling of the same year. In this short, the actress is filmed for the first time in a decidedly sexy full-length nude. From here on, he lent himself to other hot scenes, such as those of The black Swan or in the movie Planetarium.

Natalie Portman: Height

4. Natalie Portman is petite. The Israeli actress is not exactly a big woman: in fact, she is 160 centimeters tall. But you know, good wine comes in small casks and Portman has always demonstrated the extent and quality of her talent.

Natalie Portman in Star Wars

5. The Star Wars period was one of the darkest for Natalie Portman. The actress has revealed that the worst period of her career dates back to when she began to be part of the second Star Wars trilogy: no one trusted her, except Mike Nichols. In conclusion, Star Wars was in the halls and “everyone was starting to think I was a bad actress. I was one of the top grossing performers of the decade and no director wanted to work with me. Mike wrote a letter to Anthony Minghella and said, “Put her in Cold Mountain, I vouch for her.“ And then Anthony put in a good word with Tom Tykwer, who spread the word with the Wachowskis“.

6. Before being cast, Natalie Portman had never seen Star Wars. A few years ago, during an interview, the Israeli actress revealed that before being cast and included in the cast of the second trilogy of Star Wars he had never seen any movie in the saga and was unaware of the difference between Star Wars And Star Trek.

Natalie Portman in Leon

7. Natalie Portman made her debut with Lèon. The film that catapulted the Israeli actress into the world of cinema and acting was Léon: in fact, in 1994, she was immediately offered the leading role in Luc Besson’s film, after having recently started a career as a model and dancer. Although at the time of the auditions there was no certainty in hiring her, because he was considered too young, Besson was forced to change his mind after seeing her act.

8. Natalie Portman said she was a victim of sexual terrorism. Just after starring in Léon, the young actress began to receive letters. Pleased to have a few fans writing to her, she quickly realized that the first letter she received contained a rape fantasy. But it wasn’t just that: critics allowed themselves to talk about her immature breasts and people objectified her body. These horrific experiences made her reluctant to play sexy roles, especially when she was younger.

Natalie Portman is on Instagram

9. Natalie Portman has an official Instagram profile. Natalie Portman has always been reluctant to own social profiles, but for just over a year now, the actress has decided to open her Instagram account, for which she is also very active. His nearly 170 posts are divided between work and moments of nostalgia, while there are many photos and videos to support the Time’s Up movement.

10. Natalie Portman had an exceptional guru: Reese Whiterspoon. The Israeli actress was one of the first to support the Time’s Up movement, but before her Reese Whiterspoon he understood that to support such a campaign, the use of social media was very important. That was how Reese invited her colleague to use Instagram, becoming, in Portman’s words, “a wonderful system of support in teaching me the ways of modernity“.

Sources: IMDb, Biography