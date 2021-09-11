Natalie Portman, 40 years of flawless and ageless beauty

Natalie Portman enchants with its simple and natural beauty since the mid-90s, when, just thirteen, he began his brilliant career in Hollywood. Perfect face, innocent delicacy, look at it today in the ad for Rouge Dior Lipstick (the latest version of the famous 1953 lipstick) of which he is testimonial, with his own wavy bob lit by highligths gold, doll skin, red lipstick, fan-shaped lashes, and it doesn’t seem possible that June 9 blows out 40 candles. But when did it happen?

PERFECT FACE

The actress really made what is called a deal with the devil. Ex child prodigy, not only is it among the most famous divas of the star system (we will see it soon in the third chapter of Thor and is turning I days of abandonment based on a novel by Elena Ferrante), but also mother of two and activist among the most glamor in the world. Remember Audrey Hepburn for her fresh and chic beauty: in 2015 a British studio decreed that ihis face borders on perfection among those existing in nature. That’s why over the decades has experimented with all kinds of hairstyles and haircuts, managing to feel great with everything! From 90s micro bobs to bold buzzcut, among the first to show the shaved head on the red carpet, up to the sober brown shades lit by balayage and highlights to illuminate the hair.

With regard to the make-up, try to keep it natural, wearing as little make-up as possible. However, for the evenings she does not give up on lipstick (even red, but the ones she prefers are those in lighter and softer shades) and mascara. But the attention of theand beautyhaolic towards him it is directed above all to his wonderful complexion. On the other hand, Natalie has often admitted to taking care of her skin. The actress said she follows a very specific routine: she generally prefers to sleep eight hours a day. She likes to keep her skin hydrated and therefore use the products regularly skincare by Pai, anti-aging in a natural way. Among his beauty tips never forget to cleanse and moisturize your skin before going to bed and apply tinted sunscreen in the morning.

NATURAL BEAUTY

“I want to feel natural. I don’t like the mask effect, what I want is an intensified version of my natural being, ”said Natalie Portman. Also for this reason, she has given herself a beautiful birthday present with an immediate detox effect. The actress, in fact, is literally disappeared from Instagram, where it has more than seven million followers. Clean sweep of posts. The only shot that now appears on the diva’s social profile is a portion of rocks and vegetation. “As a birthday present to myself I will spend some time in nature away from my phone. I wish you a lot of love and satisfaction until we connect again! », Wrote the actress in the caption. Which certainly, when it reappears, it will be even more beautiful.

In the gallery the beauty evolution of Natalie Portman in honor of her first forty years and many makeup & hair inspirations to copy from her and which still work today.

