Natalie Portman, a career from apprentice assassin to super heroine

Theresa Garcia

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The Israeli actress, Natalie Portman, is at the peak of her career. She is not only one of the most famous stars on the big screen, she is also a public figure who sets trends in everything she does and this June 9, she turns 42 years old.

She was born in Jerusalem, Israel, in 1981, and began her career when she was just a girl next to the French actor, Jean Reno. She is one of the few actresses who has won the main awards of the cinematographic guild for her work in “Black Swan” and with that she entered the select group of four: Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award. .

To pay tribute to your work, we share some must-see movies from Portman’s filmography.

1. “Lion” (1994)

It is the first appearance of this actress on the big screen and she did it sponsored by Jean Reno and Gary Oldman. Although the production is French, it is set in New York and tells the story of a girl who, being orphaned, finds her new family in the company of a murderer.

2. “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999)

After the success obtained in previous jobs, the great opportunity to participate in blockbuster films came thanks to the “Star Wars” franchise. Portman gave life to the young Padme Amidala in the second trilogy of the saga and participated in all three installments.

3. “Where the Heart Is” (2000)

Remember the mom from Wal-Mart? This is the beginning of the film starring Ashey Judd, Stockard Channing, Sally Field, Joan Cusack and James Frain. It is a love story of a young and inexperienced country girl who faces the world alone and with a newborn baby.

4. No Strings Attached (2011)

Portman worked alongside Ashton Kutcher in this romantic comedy titled “Friends with Rights” in Spanish. The story is based on the fear of commitment of young people who are only looking for casual encounters and try to avoid falling in love… until it happens.

5. “Thor” (2011)

As if that were not enough to participate in one of the biggest franchises in history, the Israeli actress managed to enter another and become part of the Marvel Universe. In the first installment of this super hero, Natalie Portman brought to life Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who becomes the love interest of the God of Thunder. The role of her returns in the latest installment “Thor: Love and Thunder” which will be released in July this year.

6. “Black Swan” (2010)

Inspired by Satoshi Kon’s film, “Perfect blue”, this film mixes psychological terror with thriller and tells the story of a ballet dancer who seeks perfection until she reaches madness. With this tape, Portman won the Oscar for best female performance.