Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher discover they shot the same movie as Mila Kunis

Recently Natalie Portman made a very funny statement about one of his best-known romantic movies, it is a comedy with Ashton Kutcher which is practically the same as another movie starring the actor’s wife, find out what the reaction of both actors was when they talked about it.

We know that in the cinema it is impossible to invent the black thread, but apparently the Oscar-winning actress and the husband of Mila Kunis they were accidentally victims of Hollywood.

Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher’s reaction when talking about their movie Friends with Rights

More than a decade ago, a fun romantic comedy was released in which we discovered that love is something no one can escape from, and that is because this 2011 film, starring one of the most attractive couples of actors of the moment, had a great acceptance by the public, so much so that months later a practically identical film was released.

Friends with Rights premiered in February 2011, while Friends with Benefits in September of the same year. Courtesy

Thanks to a fun interview organized by Peloton, the former fictional couple talked about one of their films and how rare it is that Ashton’s wife has made a very similar film alongside Justin Timberlake: ‘Wait, it’s also weird because my wife (Mila Kunis) was shooting basically the same movie, called Friends with benefits‘ Said the actor with a laugh.

Let us remember that the Friends with Benefits film was released that same year, but six months later, something that undoubtedly disconcerted Natalie Portman since he assured that it was absurd that two films were released the same year with the same theme, but as if that were not enough, the Oscar winner highlighted something much more strange:

“Yeah, and Mila and I had just filmed Black Swan together just before, so we were all making out with each other,” she laughed.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Despite the very strange relationship between these two films, and the accidental love triangle (due to work) that arose between Natalie Portmann, Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis, The reality is that both films, despite having a similar idea, are very different from each other. We like both, and you?